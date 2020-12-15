Debrief: AFC playoff picture taking shape down the stretch

The playoffs started Monday night. The Ravens' 47-42 win in Cleveland was the game of the year and a reminder to everyone watching in Miami, Las Vegas and the rest of the AFC that Lamar Demeatrice Jackson is not going away quietly.

In the context of this season, the Ravens, now 8-5, needed the game more. It was the team's third game in 12 days since a COVID-19 outbreak nearly capsized their season and the NFL's regular season schedule. It was the second game since Jackson returned from a serious bout with the virus that has defined this season, like everything else in American life. I thought about that absence while Jackson missed 11 plays in the fourth quarter with cramps, only to return for a 44-yard touchdown on 4th-and-5 that will remain part of the 2019 MVP's lore as long as he plays. (Even if he didn't "pull a Paul Pierce.")

Baltimore's path to 11 wins is wide open with the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals next on the docket. They might need to win them all to squeeze into a stacked AFC field and Jackson looks ready to take it from here, no matter how many injuries the Ravens defense suffers.

In the context of the last 25 years, the Cleveland Browns needed the game more. That may always be true until they win a few Super Bowls like the organization that once left their city. But at 9-4 with wins over the Colts and Titans, these Browns don't have to apologize for where they stand. The entire country got to see on Monday the creativity, calm and aggression of Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns are an offensive team and play like it. ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ is playing his best ball of the season when it matters most.

Still, Monday night's result all but guarantees the Steelers will win the AFC North. Being part of a night like this is a step in the right direction for the 9-4 Browns, but they need to close the deal in the final three weeks. Their path to eleven wins and their first playoff spot since 2007 remains clear with the Giants, Jets and a Steelers team potentially resting starters up next. The Ravens and Browns should both be playing Wild Card Weekend, but it's hard to imagine them playing another game this season that tops this one.