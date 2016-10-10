Dak Prescott vs. Tony Romo a debate? Vikings the team to beat?

Romo was supposed to be healthy this season. Following March surgery on his left clavicle, we heard all about how he was ahead of schedule in the offseason and training camp. Talking to Dallas COO Stephen Jones on my SiriusXM Radio show right after the 2016 NFL Draft, Romo's health seemed to be an afterthought. Then, in the third week of the preseason, Cliff Avril hit Romo on a rather innocent hit ... and the quarterback crumpled to the ground, writhing in pain, having broken a bone in his already-surgically-repaired back. A horrible broken record playing right before our eyes.