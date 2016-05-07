DAK PRESCOTT ADDRESSES JERRY JONES' DESIRE TO DRAFT PAXTON LYNCHDAK PRESCOTT UNFAZED BY COWBOYS' PAXTON LYNCH ENVY
Dak Prescott may not have been the Cowboys' first choice at quarterback -- or even their second -- but that doesn't change how he feels about his new opportunity in Big D.
The Cowboys tried to trade back into the first round to select Memphis passer Paxton Lynch during last week's draft, but Broncos GM John Elway made the better offer to the Seahawks. The Cowboys also investigated a trade-up to land Connor Cook before that prospect went to the Raiders. The Cowboys eventually landed Prescott in the fourth round.
Cowboys boss Jerry Jones publicly lamented his failure to overpay to land Lynch. Prescott hasn't lost sleep over Dallas' superfluous candor.
"I'm just going to go out there and prove myself everyday on the field, and prove myself everyday in here," Prescott said, according to the Star-Telegram. "Just be the player and person that I am. It really doesn't mean anything to me (that they wanted Lynch). I'm sure I wasn't the first one on Mississippi State's recruiting board when I committed to them.
"But everything works out and happens for a reason."