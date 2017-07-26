Cowboys, Titans, Chargers headline NFL bubble teams in 2017

The case against: Mariota needs to show -- not just say -- he is 100 percent healthy. Davis needs the light go on right away in his first pro season. (The guy tore up the MAC; the AFC South is a little different.) Is LeBeau's defense good enough to shut down potent offenses and win on the road? Tennessee surprised many by finishing second in the AFC with 40 sacks -- can that be replicated? And most crucially, this team has received a ton of offseason buzz -- are the Titans ready to deal with expectations?