Mike Williams denies report on season-ending surgery

Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams is denying reports that he might need season-ending back surgery.

The rookie wideout addressed the rumors during Alshon Jeffery's camp on Saturday.

"I'm good. Everything good. The back situation. That was some false information being released," he said. "I don't know who released it but everything is good."

Williams suffered a mild disc herniation in his lower back during rookie minicamp. He was held out of the rest of offseason workouts.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that Williams is likely to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list following a second epidural. Garafolo did note that he resumed running and was "feeling better" after the second procedure.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, back surgery was on the table for Williams three or four weeks ago. Though two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Rapoport it is not on the table now and Williams is improving.