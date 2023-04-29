2023 NFL Draft

Cowboys select Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker with No. 58 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 09:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys didn't snag a tight end in the first round, but they grabbed one in the second round.

The Cowboys selected Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, Schoonmaker owns a good size-speed combo to go along with smooth route running that should translate to the NFL. The tight end has good body control and is fluid in and out of breaks. His ability to find soft zones allows him to get open and earn yards after the catch.

Related Links

Schoonmaker is a solid and willing blocker who can grow in that area given his size.

The 24-year-old didn't play much early in his career at Michigan but came on strong in 2022, starting 11 games, catching 34 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He missed two contests with shoulder injuries. Schoonmaker owns the size-speed attributes that should allow him to grow into the NFL game.

The Cowboys entered the draft with a need at the tight end position after losing Dalton Schultz in free agency. They found one in Schoonmaker in the second round. The rookie joins 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot in a young Dallas TE room.

Related Content

news

Packers select TE Luke Musgrave, WR Jayden Reed in second round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave and Michigan State WR Jayden Reed in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

Panthers select Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo with No. 39 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the No. 39 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

news

Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at No. 35 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Michael Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with Indianapolis Colts on Friday night.

news

Titans trade up with Cardinals to select Kentucky QB Will Levis at No. 33 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Cardinals on Friday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Steelers select Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to begin second round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Vikings nab QB Hendon Hooker in third round; Chiefs select RB Tank Bigsby

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Vikings take their quarterback of the future, while the Chiefs select another offensive weapon.

news

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Steelers open second round with CB Joey Porter Jr.; Will Levis to Detroit

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. The second round opens with the Steelers grabbing a familiar name. A bit later, QB Will Levis' wait comes to an end.

news

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2 & 3

Latest league news, rumors leading into Friday night's second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

QB Anthony Richardson 'had a feeling' he was going to be a Colt

The Colts needed a quarterback, and they got their man when they drafted Florida's Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night. It was an unsurprising selection for Richardson, who "had a feeling they were going to select me."

news

C.J. Stroud happily shocked when Texans followed his selection with Will Anderson: 'Whoa, no way'

QB C.J. Stroud said Thursday night that he "had a feeling" the Texans would try to make a move up to grab DE Will Anderson, but when he saw the screens indicating that the Texans had made the move up to No. 3, he was shocked.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More