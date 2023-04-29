Cowboys select Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker with No. 58 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys didn't snag a tight end in the first round, but they grabbed one in the second round.
The Cowboys selected Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, Schoonmaker owns a good size-speed combo to go along with smooth route running that should translate to the NFL. The tight end has good body control and is fluid in and out of breaks. His ability to find soft zones allows him to get open and earn yards after the catch.
Schoonmaker is a solid and willing blocker who can grow in that area given his size.
The 24-year-old didn't play much early in his career at Michigan but came on strong in 2022, starting 11 games, catching 34 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He missed two contests with shoulder injuries. Schoonmaker owns the size-speed attributes that should allow him to grow into the NFL game.
The Cowboys entered the draft with a need at the tight end position after losing Dalton Schultz in free agency. They found one in Schoonmaker in the second round. The rookie joins 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot in a young Dallas TE room.