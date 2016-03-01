Combine gossip: Colin Kaepernick's future? Browns' next QB?

This one is dicey, but count me in on Kaepernick staying in San Francisco and having his $11.9 million base salary for 2016 guaranteed on April 1. Kaepernick and Chip Kelly both need each other to revitalize their sagging reputations. Seeking a trade is the wrong career move for Kap. Playing in Kelly's offense will give the 28-year-old QB a chance to show off his athleticism and arm strength. All he has to do is beat out Blaine Gabbert. Kaepernick should become an expert in Chip's attack and the leader of the Niners.