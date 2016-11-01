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Chiefs place Jamaal Charles (knee) on injured reserve

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 10:29 AM

Jamaal Charles' knee injury will sideline him at least another eight weeks.

The Chiefs have placed the running back on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Charles needs a second surgery on his ailing knee, though the severity of his injury remains unclear.

The earliest Charles can return is Kansas City's Week 17 game against the Chargers, a game that could very well decide playoff seeding and/or the champion of the wild AFC West. The running back, if healthy, would then be available for a postseason run.

Tuesday's news is the latest in a string of setbacks for Charles, who has yet to fully recover from his second ACL tear suffered last season. Charles returned to the field in Week 5, but never regained the starting tailback role from Spencer Ware. The veteran back ran for just 40 yards on 12 carries in three games this season.

After suffering a setback with his knee last week in preparation for Kansas City's game with the Colts, Charles was listed as inactive. Immediately after the game, coach Andy Reid said Charles would see the highly-regarded Dr. James Andrews for an opinion on his knee.

Charles obviously did not receive good news.

Rapoport reported Charles' knee surgery on Wednesday went well as expected, and because of that, the running back has a shot to return later this season.

The Chiefs signed former Titans running back Bishop Sankey on Tuesday to fill Charles' roster spot. Sankey will run behind Ware, who is undergoing concussion protocol, and Charcandrick West.

Charles' career has taken an unfortunate turn. One of the most dynamic running backs in the league will now be sidelined for the better part of two seasons with knee trouble. And while the Chiefs will move steadily along with Ware and West in the backfield, Charles' future with the team remains in doubt.

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