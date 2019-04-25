Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers help Rodgers

Published: Apr 25, 2019 at 12:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Charley_Casserly_1400x1000
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

Holding three first-round picks, the Raiders have garnered widespread interest throughout the pre-draft process. Meanwhile, plenty of ink has been spilled analyzing whether or not the Giants will go quarterback in one of their two Round 1 slots. And the Seahawks just made waves by trading Frank Clark to Kansas City -- and thus, acquiring a second first-rounder.

But one team with multiple first-round selections hasn't received as much attention as the others: Green Bay. What will the Packers do with pick Nos. 12 and 30? Well, in my final mock draft of this year, I predict a couple selections that should make Aaron Rodgers quite happy ...

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB - Junior (RS)

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets the quarterback to lead his Air Raid offense.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE - Junior

The 49ers add another bookend to complement Dee Ford, giving them a legitimate and formidable pass rush.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE - Senior

The Jets need a pass rusher, but watch for them to potentially trade out of this spot.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT - Sophomore (RS)

Oakland stays true to the board and takes the best player available.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB - Junior

He's an instinctive, three-down linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT - Senior

The Giants bypass quarterback here and take Wilkins, who's strong against both the run and the pass. He can play all three DL positions in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's 3-4 scheme.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T - Junior

Jacksonville wants to be a physical team that pounds the football; Taylor is a nasty, powerful run blocker. Look for the Jags to target tight end later.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE - Sophomore (RS)

Hockenson is a complete tight end who gives Lions QB Matthew Stafford the reliable target missing from Detroit's offense last year.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T - Senior (RS)

Dillard is the best pass blocker in the 2019 draft. Ty Nsekhe (2019 free-agent signing) and Dion Dawkins (2017 second-rounder) are currently set to start at the two tackle spots, but that shouldn't prohibit the Bills from bolstering their O-line. It's all about building around Josh Allen.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB - Sophomore (RS)

Close call between Missouri QB Drew Lock and Haskins here, but I think Denver ultimately goes with the Ohio State product.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G - Junior (RS)

Ford would give Cincy an upgrade at right tackle over Bobby Hart. Yes, I know the Bengals just re-signed Hart, so if they're dead set on starting him at RT in 2019, they can kick Ford inside to guard, where he played during his early years at OU.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT - Junior

He played offensive tackle during his entire Alabama career, but could also be an excellent guard -- both positions are needs for the Packers.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT - Junior

Lots of chatter about the Dolphins taking a QB in Round 1, but Oliver is a pass-rushing defensive tackle who's simply too good to pass up.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE - Senior

Former No. 8 overall pick Vic Beasley has been disappointing and will be a free agent in 2020.

Pick
15
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Duke · QB - Junior (RS)

Jones is the most pro-ready QB in the 2019 class.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE - Junior (RS)

Ferrell fills an obvious need at pass rusher for the Panthers.

Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB - Sophomore (RS)

The Giants continue to rebuild their defense by taking an instinctive corner. Could Big Blue trade a second-round pick for Josh Rosen if the Cardinals do in fact take Murray?

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T - Junior

The Vikings address their biggest need by adding a talented edge blocker. If they go this route, I see Little sliding into the left tackle spot and Riley Reiff moving to guard.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Florida State · EDGE - Junior

Bringing in a young, talented outside rusher is a huge need for the Titans, with Brian Orakpo retired and Cameron Wake 37 years old.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB - Senior

Ya-Sin adds a much-needed playmaker to the Steelers' secondary.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE - Junior

The Seahawks get a top-10 talent at great value, as Gary slides due to concerns over the health of his shoulder.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB - Junior

Baltimore gets the best player available and addresses a need at the same time.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB - Sophomore (RS)

The Texans signed two corners in free agency ( Bradley Roby and Briean Boddy-Calhoun), but both joined on one-year deals. The speedy Williams would add depth to a new-look secondary.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Irv Smith
Irv Smith
Alabama · TE - Junior

Derek Carr now has three excellent weapons to throw to with the addition of Smith.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT - Junior

Lawrence is a big run-stopper who should team well with Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox to fortify the middle of the Eagles' defensive front.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Mississippi · WR - Sophomore (RS)

The Colts need a true speed receiver and Metcalf is real burner (4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine).

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB - Junior

Head coach Jon Gruden drafts Marshawn Lynch's replacement here; though, he could wait on a running back and opt for Drew Lock if the QB's still available.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB - Senior

If the Raiders -- or another team -- don't scoop up the Mizzou passer, then the Chargers gladly nab their QB of the future.

Pick
29
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jerry Tillery
Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame · DT - Senior

Seattle doubles down on defense, taking the best D-lineman remaining. The Seahawks could also trade back here.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR - Junior

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gifts Aaron Rodgers a home-run threat who can line up outside and in the slot.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C - Senior (RS)

Bradbury would be an upgrade over second-year pro Brian Allen, who's currently in line to start at center.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Mississippi · WR - Junior

The Patriots are more likely to trade out of this spot, but if they stay put, perhaps they give Tom Brady a big slot receiver.

