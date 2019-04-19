Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 6

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 6

Pick
175
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Pipkins
Trey Pipkins
Sioux Falls · T
Pick
176
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Vosean Joseph
Vosean Joseph
Florida · LB
Pick
177
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Beau Benzschawel
Beau Benzschawel
Wisconsin · G
Pick
178
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Johnnie Dixon
Johnnie Dixon
Ohio State · WR
Pick
179
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson
Buffalo · WR
Pick
180
New York Giants
New York Giants
Drue Tranquill
Drue Tranquill
Notre Dame · LB
Pick
181
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Ben Burr-Kirven
Ben Burr-Kirven
Washington · LB
Pick
182
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Malik Carney
Malik Carney
North Carolina · EDGE
Pick
183
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Justice Hill
Justice Hill
Oklahoma State · RB
Pick
184
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Germaine Pratt
Germaine Pratt
N.C. State · LB
Pick
185
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Malik Reed
Malik Reed
Nevada · LB
Pick
186
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cole Holcomb
Cole Holcomb
North Carolina · LB
Pick
187
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jazz Ferguson
Jazz Ferguson
Northwestern State (LA) · WR
Pick
188
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
P.J. Johnson
P.J. Johnson
Arizona · DT
Pick
189
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Sutton Smith
Sutton Smith
Northern Illinois · EDGE
Pick
190
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Fitzgerald
Nick Fitzgerald
Mississippi State · QB
Pick
191
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tre Watson
Tre Watson
Maryland · LB
Pick
192
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Miles
Joshua Miles
Morgan State · T
Pick
193
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Reggie White Jr.
Reggie White Jr.
Monmouth · WR
Pick
194
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dexter Williams
Dexter Williams
Notre Dame · RB
Pick
195
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley
Penn State · QB
Pick
196
New York Jets
New York Jets
Benny Snell
Benny Snell
Kentucky · RB
Pick
197
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Hjalte Froholdt
Hjalte Froholdt
Arkansas · G
Pick
198
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
DaMarkus Lodge
DaMarkus Lodge
Mississippi · WR
Pick
199
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Alex Bars
Alex Bars
Notre Dame · G
Pick
200
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Easton Stick
Easton Stick
North Dakota State · QB
Pick
201
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Keenen Brown
Keenen Brown
Texas State-San Marcos · TE
Pick
202
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Alec Ingold
Alec Ingold
Wisconsin · RB
Pick
203
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Immanuel Turner
Immanuel Turner
Louisiana Tech · DE
Pick
204
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
David Sills
David Sills
West Virginia · WR
Pick
205
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jalen Hurd
Jalen Hurd
Baylor · WR
Pick
206
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Sione Takitaki
Sione Takitaki
BYU · LB
Pick
207
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Buggs
Isaiah Buggs
Alabama · DT
Pick
208
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Azeez Al-Shaair
Azeez Al-Shaair
Florida Atlantic · LB
Pick
209
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Ryquell Armstead
Ryquell Armstead
Temple · RB
Pick
210
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Zedrick Woods
Zedrick Woods
Mississippi · S
Pick
211
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Hamp Cheevers
Hamp Cheevers
Boston College · CB
Pick
212
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Dennis Daley
Dennis Daley
South Carolina · T
Pick
213
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Darryl Johnson
Darryl Johnson
North Carolina A&T · EDGE
Pick
214
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Saivion Smith
Saivion Smith
Alabama · CB

