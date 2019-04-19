Path to the Draft  

None  

 

Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 6

Print
  • By Chad Reuter
More Columns >

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 6

PICK

175

Trey Pipkins - OT

School: Sioux Falls | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

176

Vosean Joseph - LB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK

177

Beau Benzschawel - OG

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

178

Johnnie Dixon - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

179

Anthony Johnson - WR

School: Buffalo | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

180

Drue Tranquill - LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

181

Ben Burr-Kirven - LB

School: Washington | Year: Senior

PICK

182

Malik Carney - Edge

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

183

Justice Hill - RB

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior

PICK

184

Germaine Pratt - LB

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

185

Malik Reed - Edge

School: Nevada | Year: Senior

PICK

186

Cole Holcomb - LB

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

187

Jazz Ferguson - WR

School: Northwestern State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

188

P.J. Johnson - DT

School: Arizona | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

189

Sutton Smith - Edge

School: Northern Illinois | Year: Junior

PICK

190

Nick Fitzgerald - QB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

191

Tre Watson - LB

School: Maryland | Year: Senior

PICK

192

Joshua Miles - OG

School: Morgan State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

193

Reggie White Jr. - WR

School: Monmouth | Year: Senior

PICK

194

Dexter Williams - RB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

195

Trace McSorley - QB

School: Penn State | Year: Senior

PICK

196

Benny Snell - RB

School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK

197

Hjalte Froholdt - OG

School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

PICK

198

DaMarkus Lodge - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Senior

PICK

199

Alex Bars - OG

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

200

Easton Stick - QB

School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

PICK

201

Keenen Brown - TE

School: Texas State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

202

Alec Ingold - FB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior

PICK

203

Immanuel Turner - DT

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

204

David Sills V - WR

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK

205

Jalen Hurd - WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK

206

Sione Takitaki - LB

School: BYU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

207

Isaiah Buggs - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK

208

Azeez Al-Shaair - LB

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK

209

Ryquell Armstead - RB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

PICK

210

Zedrick Woods - S

School: Mississippi | Year: Senior

PICK

211

Hamp Cheevers - CB

School: Boston College | Year: Junior

PICK

212

Dennis Daley - OT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

213

Darryl Johnson - DE

School: North Carolina A&T | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

214

Saivion Smith - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0