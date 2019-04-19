Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 6

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

Round 6

PICK 175 Trey Pipkins - OT School: Sioux Falls | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 176 Vosean Joseph - LB School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK 177 Beau Benzschawel - OG School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 178 Johnnie Dixon - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 179 Anthony Johnson - WR School: Buffalo | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 180 Drue Tranquill - LB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 181 Ben Burr-Kirven - LB School: Washington | Year: Senior

PICK 182 Malik Carney - Edge School: North Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 183 Justice Hill - RB School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior

PICK 184 Germaine Pratt - LB School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 185 Malik Reed - Edge School: Nevada | Year: Senior

PICK 186 Cole Holcomb - LB School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 187 Jazz Ferguson - WR School: Northwestern State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 188 P.J. Johnson - DT School: Arizona | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 189 Sutton Smith - Edge School: Northern Illinois | Year: Junior

PICK 190 Nick Fitzgerald - QB School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 191 Tre Watson - LB School: Maryland | Year: Senior

PICK 192 Joshua Miles - OG School: Morgan State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 193 Reggie White Jr. - WR School: Monmouth | Year: Senior

PICK 194 Dexter Williams - RB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 195 Trace McSorley - QB School: Penn State | Year: Senior

PICK 196 Benny Snell - RB School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK 197 Hjalte Froholdt - OG School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

PICK 198 DaMarkus Lodge - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Senior

PICK 199 Alex Bars - OG School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 200 Easton Stick - QB School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

PICK 201 Keenen Brown - TE School: Texas State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 202 Alec Ingold - FB School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior

PICK 203 Immanuel Turner - DT School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 204 David Sills V - WR School: West Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK 205 Jalen Hurd - WR School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK 206 Sione Takitaki - LB School: BYU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 207 Isaiah Buggs - DT School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK 208 Azeez Al-Shaair - LB School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK 209 Ryquell Armstead - RB School: Temple | Year: Senior

PICK 210 Zedrick Woods - S School: Mississippi | Year: Senior

PICK 211 Hamp Cheevers - CB School: Boston College | Year: Junior

PICK 212 Dennis Daley - OT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 213 Darryl Johnson - DE School: North Carolina A&T | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 214 Saivion Smith - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior

