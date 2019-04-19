Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 4

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 4

PICK 103 Shareef Miller - Edge School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 104 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK 105 Sean Bunting - CB School: Central Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 106 David Long - LB School: West Virginia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 107 Max Scharping - OT School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 108 Mitch Hyatt - OT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 109 Foster Moreau - TE School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 110 Josh Oliver - TE School: San Jose State | Year: Senior

PICK 111 Dru Samia - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 112 Darrell Henderson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Junior

PICK 113 Jalen Jelks - Edge School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 114 Gardner Minshew - QB School: Washington State | Year: Senior

PICK 115 Devin Singletary - RB School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior

PICK 116 Jordan Brailford - Edge School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 117 David Montgomery - RB School: Iowa State | Year: Junior

PICK 118 Michael Deiter - OG School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 119 Travis Homer - RB School: Miami | Year: Junior

PICK 120 Cody Barton - LB School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 121 Ryan Bates - OG School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 122 Mike Weber - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 123 Bryce Love - RB School: Stanford | Year: Senior

PICK 124 Emanuel Hall - WR School: Missouri | Year: Senior

PICK 125 Jarrett Stidham - QB School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 126 Alexander Mattison - RB School: Boise State | Year: Junior

PICK 127 Corey Ballentine - CB School: Washburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 128 Dax Raymond - TE School: Utah State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 129 Austin Bryant - DE School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 130 Carl Granderson - Edge School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK 131 Maxx Crosby - Edge School: Eastern Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK 132 Marquise Blair - S School: Utah | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS.

PICK 133 Jahlani Tavai - LB School: Hawaii | Year: Senior

PICK 134 Gary Jennings - WR School: West Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK 135 Iman Marshall - CB School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK 136 Gerald Willis - DT School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 137 Isaiah Johnson - CB School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 138 Greg Gaines - DT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.