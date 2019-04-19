Path to the Draft  

None  

 

Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 4

Print
  • By Chad Reuter
More Columns >

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 4

PICK

103

Shareef Miller - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

104

Jachai Polite - Edge

School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK

105

Sean Bunting - CB

School: Central Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

106

David Long - LB

School: West Virginia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

107

Max Scharping - OT

School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

108

Mitch Hyatt - OT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

109

Foster Moreau - TE

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

110

Josh Oliver - TE

School: San Jose State | Year: Senior

PICK

111

Dru Samia - OG

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK

112

Darrell Henderson - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Junior

PICK

113

Jalen Jelks - Edge

School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

114

Gardner Minshew - QB

School: Washington State | Year: Senior

PICK

115

Devin Singletary - RB

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior

PICK

116

Jordan Brailford - Edge

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

117

David Montgomery - RB

School: Iowa State | Year: Junior

PICK

118

Michael Deiter - OG

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

119

Travis Homer - RB

School: Miami | Year: Junior

PICK

120

Cody Barton - LB

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

121

Ryan Bates - OG

School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

122

Mike Weber - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

123

Bryce Love - RB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior

PICK

124

Emanuel Hall - WR

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

PICK

125

Jarrett Stidham - QB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

126

Alexander Mattison - RB

School: Boise State | Year: Junior

PICK

127

Corey Ballentine - CB

School: Washburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

128

Dax Raymond - TE

School: Utah State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

129

Austin Bryant - DE

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

130

Carl Granderson - Edge

School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK

131

Maxx Crosby - Edge

School: Eastern Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK

132

Marquise Blair - S

School: Utah | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS.

PICK

133

Jahlani Tavai - LB

School: Hawaii | Year: Senior

PICK

134

Gary Jennings - WR

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK

135

Iman Marshall - CB

School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK

136

Gerald Willis - DT

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

137

Isaiah Johnson - CB

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

138

Greg Gaines - DT

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0