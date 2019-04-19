Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 2

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

Round 2

PICK 33 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Brown's 166-pound frame may scare teams off in the first round, but as a comparison, former second-round pick DeSean Jackson weighed 169 pounds in Indy coming out of Cal in 2008.

PICK 34 Deebo Samuel - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

Andrew Luck is thrilled after the team lands a receiver who can work all parts of the field.

PICK 35 Darnell Savage Jr. - S School: Maryland | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAIDERS. Bolstering the secondary should be a priority for San Francisco, and Savage's versatility and toughness would be a nice fit.

PICK 36 Irv Smith, Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH 49ERS. Smith's not Gronk, but he plays with physicality and will be a reliable target for Tom Brady. The Patriots add a 2020 third-rounder in the trade.

PICK 37 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Harry's a size-speed prospect who wins in the red zone, something the team needs after trading Odell Beckham, Jr.

PICK 38 Kaleb McGary - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

McGary's a similar player to Braden Smith, who solidified the right tackle spot for the Colts in 2018 as a second-round pick.

PICK 39 Miles Sanders - RB School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Peyton Barber re-signed for one year, but he isn't the all-purpose threat that Sanders is, and Ronald Jones disappointed in Year 1. Bruce Arians, who coached David Johnson in Arizona, will be happy to have a versatile back in his offense.

PICK 40 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bills hope Kevin Johnson can stay healthy in 2019 but they hedge their bets with Oruwariye, a future outside partner for Tre'Davious White.

PICK 41 Dalton Risner - OL School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Risner could play tackle for the Broncos, if needed, but for now he lines up inside to get the Broncos' five best guys on the line.

PICK 42 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

Campbell's speed gives the Bengals a nice third option with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd drawing the opposition's best corners.

PICK 43 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior

Rapp is a nice replacement for Glover Quin in the Lions' secondary because of his instincts and leadership qualities.

PICK 44 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



The Packers are thrilled to find a quality leader and athlete available at a need position in the mid-second round.

PICK 45 Chase Winovich - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

I won't be surprised if GM Thomas Dimitroff moves up in the second round to get a pass-rush stud like Winovich.

PICK 46 Ryan Finley - QB School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Washington is in quarterback purgatory right now, with the future of Alex Smith unclear and the acquisition of Case Keenum only a band-aid solution. Finley's going to be a solid NFL quarterback, even if he does not rise to elite-starter level.

PICK 47 Juan Thornhill - S School: Virginia | Year: Senior

Thornhill will pair with Eric Reid to make a formidable safety duo for years to come.

PICK 48 Tytus Howard - OT School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)

The powerful and agile Howard plugs into the Dolphins' open right tackle spot, vacated by Ja'Wuan James.

PICK 49 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



Cornerback is a major area of need for the Browns, so Ya-Sin's unwillingness to back down from any receiver will give him a shot to start right away.

PICK 50 Amani Hooker - S School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Hooker will join Harrison Smith to form a talented safety tandem for the Vikings.

PICK 51 L.J. Collier - DE School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

Collier's a powerful player who will step in at defensive end for the Titans as a rookie.

PICK 52 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Guys like Josh Jackson and Isaiah Oliver ended up lasting well into the second round in 2018, and Williams is the top-tier CB prospect who could very well be available in Round 2 this year.

PICK 53 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - S School: Florida | Year: Junior

Philly signed Rodney McLeod to a one-year deal after he missed all but three games of the 2018 season due to injury, but Gardner-Johnson offers versatility and will eventually start for the Eagles.

PICK 54 Jace Sternberger - TE School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Sternberger has become a favorite of scouts for his hands and ability to run past linebackers and safeties.

PICK 55 Julian Love - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

It is not unusual for teams to use two early picks at cornerback if their need is dire. The Texans take advantage of value here in selecting Love to join Baker, their first-round pick, in the secondary.

PICK 56 Zach Allen - Edge School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Allen's a high-motor edge player who's able to line up across from tackles or off their outside shoulder.

PICK 57 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Wilson's experience in Alabama's defense should help him step in to replace Jordan Hicks early on.

PICK 58 Damien Harris - RB School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Harris is a nice fit behind Zeke, as he can take the load off in third-down situations because of his catching ability and pass protection skills.

PICK 59 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Clayton Geathers was re-signed to a one-year deal, but Adderley is the team's future starter next to 2017 first-round pick Malik Hooker.

PICK 60 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Tillery's labrum injury may push him down boards a bit, but he'll be a steal for the Chargers, who have a huge need on the defensive interior.

PICK 61 Lonnie Johnson Jr. - CB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



Johnson gives the Chiefs the size and length that they need at cornerback.

PICK 62 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - WR School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)

Drew Brees is going to love throwing to this guy, as he is as competitive as any receiver prospect we've seen enter the draft in recent years.

PICK 63 Mecole Hardman - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Tyreek Hill's status could be affected by the outcome of an ongoing police investigation into alleged battery of a juvenile in which Hill may be involved. Kansas City could look to Hardman's electric after-the-catch and return ability.

PICK 64 Joejuan Williams - CB School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior

William's slow 40-yard dash times probably won't hurt his stock too much. New England must add youth to the secondary in this draft.

