Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 3

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 3

PICK 65 Dawson Knox - TE School: Mississippi | Year: Junior (RS)

Knox brings athleticism to the Cardinals' tight end group, which Kliff Kingsbury will quickly utilize.

PICK 66 Miles Boykin - WR School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Boykin won't be an Antonio Brown-type playmaker but he should help take pressure off JuJu Smith-Schuster on the outside.

PICK 67 Justin Layne - CB School: Michigan State | Year: Junior

Layne has 33-inch arms and good quickness for the position. The Niners need him to create turnovers, as they only managed two interceptions last season.

PICK 68 Connor McGovern - C School: Penn State | Year: Junior

McGovern can start at center for the Jets in 2019, where he started all season as a sophomore (and once as a junior) for Penn State.

PICK 69 Deionte Thompson - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

Thompson could go late in the second round if there is a big run at the position early Friday evening. The Jags would love to see one of those talented defenders fall to them, though, as they try to replace Tashaun Gipson.

PICK 70 Dre'Mont Jones - DL School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Jones fits well in the Bucs' new 3-4 scheme as a five-technique.

PICK 71 Khalen Saunders - DT School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

Saunders will be a fine nose tackle for the Broncos, backing up Shelby Harris in 2019 and possibly replacing him if he leaves as a free agent in 2020.

PICK 72 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Bengals re-signed Bobby Hart, but they still could use an upgrade at right tackle. Little could start at that spot after starring on the left side for Ole Miss.

PICK 73 Will Grier - QB School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

I expect the Patriots to find a quarterback in this draft, and Grier is worthy of a shot in the third round.

PICK 74 Kelvin Harmon - WR School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

Harmon is a big-bodied receiver who can complement free-agent signees Cole Beasley and John Brown.

PICK 75 Trysten Hill - DL School: Central Florida | Year: Junior

Hill should be an active five-technique for the Packers, similar to Mike Daniels (who's due to become a free agent after the season).

PICK 76 Tyler Roemer - OT School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Roemer is a great value at this point in the draft. He can back up at either tackle spot and will eventually become a starter.

PICK 77 Joe Jackson - Edge School: Miami | Year: Junior

Carolina finds an underrated pass rusher in Jackson, who does not rank as an elite prospect in any one category but brings consistent pressure off the edge.

PICK 78 Elgton Jenkins - OG School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. The Bills could use the powerful Jenkins at guard now that they brought in Mitch Morse to play center.

PICK 79 Nate Davis - OL School: Charlotte | Year: Senior

Davis has experience at guard and tackle, offering a backup plan if Ty Sambrailo is unable to secure the right tackle spot.

PICK 80 Chuma Edoga - OT School: USC | Year: Senior

Edoga measures under 6-4, but simply does not get beat off the edge due to his length and footwork.

PICK 81 Charles Omenihu - DE School: Texans | Year: Senior

Omenihu will control the edge for Minnesota, which could use more youth on the outside with Everson Griffen in his 30s.

PICK 82 Trayvon Mullen - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Mullen's been a productive starter for Clemson, and could rise up the depth chart before long with Logan Ryan ticketed for free agency after the 2019 season.

PICK 83 Ben Banogu - Edge School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

While Pittsburgh picked up Bud Dupree's option for 2019, his inconsistent play might lead the Steelers to take an edge rush prospect like Banogu on Day 2.

PICK 84 Oshane Ximines - Edge School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)

Ximines is not the largest edge defender, but he hones in on quarterbacks like they have beacons.

PICK 85 Hakeem Butler - WR School: Iowa State | Year: Junior (RS)

Butler is a steal here for the Ravens, who are looking for a legit downfield threat.

PICK 86 David Edwards - OT School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

Edwards lands in Houston to compete at the right tackle position.

PICK 87 Justin Hollins - Edge School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)

Hollins might remind some folks of Leonard Floyd and will be used in pass rush sub-packages early in his career.

PICK 88 David Long - CB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Long's coverage skills stay in Michigan, as the Lions continue to rebuild their secondary.

PICK 89 Kahale Warring - TE School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

With both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle scheduled to become free agents in 2020, the Colts need a young player to learn the ropes before taking on a larger role down the line.

PICK 90 Riley Ridley - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Jerry Jones finds a very good route runner in Ridley.

PICK 91 Will Harris - S School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Harris takes the spot next to Derwin James to replace the released Jahleel Addae.

PICK 92 John Cominsky - DE School: Charleston | Year: Senior (RS)

Cominsky's size/athleticism combination and small-school background reminds me of former Chiefs draft pick Jared Allen.

PICK 93 Terry McLaurin - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

Sam Darnold is going to love chucking the ball downfield to McLaurin.

PICK 94 Michael Jackson - CB School: Miami | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS. Jackson's size and speed on the outside should intrigue the Seahawks.

PICK 95 Andy Isabella - WR School: Massachusetts | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. The Buccaneers find a replacement for Adam Humphries in Isabella, who will work the middle of the field and get open deep if teams overplay Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

PICK 96 Renell Wren - DT School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)

Wren has great upside as a disruptive force next to Daron Payne.

PICK 97 Kingsley Keke - DL School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

Keke would be a bargain here for the Patriots, who could line him up inside or outside depending on the front.

PICK 98 Trayveon Williams - RB School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

Given Leonard Fournette's injury history and the fact that T.J. Yeldon is still a free agent, Williams will likely have to contribute right away.

PICK 99 Lamont Gaillard - OG School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

Second-year players Brian Allen and Joe Noteboom could win starting jobs in 2019, but Gaillard will provide excellent competition at guard and/or center.

PICK 100 Bobby Okereke - LB School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

Okereke's play in 2018 was underappreciated. He'll start for the Panthers in 2019, replacing Thomas Davis.

PICK 101 Jamal Davis - Edge School: Akron | Year: Senior (RS)

Davis will be a surprise pick to many, but I think he's the sort of all-around player the Patriots appreciate on the outside.

PICK 102 Anthony Nelson - DE School: Iowa | Year: Junior (RS)

Nelson fits well in the Ravens' scheme at defensive end, where he will pester tackles all day long.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.