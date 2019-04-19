Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 3

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.
Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.
In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.
As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.
I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.
Round 3
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior (RS)
Knox brings athleticism to the Cardinals' tight end group, which Kliff Kingsbury will quickly utilize.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
Boykin won't be an Antonio Brown-type playmaker but he should help take pressure off JuJu Smith-Schuster on the outside.
School: Michigan State | Year: Junior
Layne has 33-inch arms and good quickness for the position. The Niners need him to create turnovers, as they only managed two interceptions last season.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
McGovern can start at center for the Jets in 2019, where he started all season as a sophomore (and once as a junior) for Penn State.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
Thompson could go late in the second round if there is a big run at the position early Friday evening. The Jags would love to see one of those talented defenders fall to them, though, as they try to replace Tashaun Gipson.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)
Jones fits well in the Bucs' new 3-4 scheme as a five-technique.
School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)
Saunders will be a fine nose tackle for the Broncos, backing up Shelby Harris in 2019 and possibly replacing him if he leaves as a free agent in 2020.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Bengals re-signed Bobby Hart, but they still could use an upgrade at right tackle. Little could start at that spot after starring on the left side for Ole Miss.
School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)
I expect the Patriots to find a quarterback in this draft, and Grier is worthy of a shot in the third round.
School: N.C. State | Year: Junior
Harmon is a big-bodied receiver who can complement free-agent signees Cole Beasley and John Brown.
School: Central Florida | Year: Junior
Hill should be an active five-technique for the Packers, similar to Mike Daniels (who's due to become a free agent after the season).
School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Roemer is a great value at this point in the draft. He can back up at either tackle spot and will eventually become a starter.
School: Miami | Year: Junior
Carolina finds an underrated pass rusher in Jackson, who does not rank as an elite prospect in any one category but brings consistent pressure off the edge.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. The Bills could use the powerful Jenkins at guard now that they brought in Mitch Morse to play center.
School: Charlotte | Year: Senior
Davis has experience at guard and tackle, offering a backup plan if Ty Sambrailo is unable to secure the right tackle spot.
School: USC | Year: Senior
Edoga measures under 6-4, but simply does not get beat off the edge due to his length and footwork.
School: Texans | Year: Senior
Omenihu will control the edge for Minnesota, which could use more youth on the outside with Everson Griffen in his 30s.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Mullen's been a productive starter for Clemson, and could rise up the depth chart before long with Logan Ryan ticketed for free agency after the 2019 season.
School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)
While Pittsburgh picked up Bud Dupree's option for 2019, his inconsistent play might lead the Steelers to take an edge rush prospect like Banogu on Day 2.
School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)
Ximines is not the largest edge defender, but he hones in on quarterbacks like they have beacons.
School: Iowa State | Year: Junior (RS)
Butler is a steal here for the Ravens, who are looking for a legit downfield threat.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)
Edwards lands in Houston to compete at the right tackle position.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)
Hollins might remind some folks of Leonard Floyd and will be used in pass rush sub-packages early in his career.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Long's coverage skills stay in Michigan, as the Lions continue to rebuild their secondary.
School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)
With both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle scheduled to become free agents in 2020, the Colts need a young player to learn the ropes before taking on a larger role down the line.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Jerry Jones finds a very good route runner in Ridley.
School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Harris takes the spot next to Derwin James to replace the released Jahleel Addae.
School: Charleston | Year: Senior (RS)
Cominsky's size/athleticism combination and small-school background reminds me of former Chiefs draft pick Jared Allen.
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
Sam Darnold is going to love chucking the ball downfield to McLaurin.
School: Miami | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS. Jackson's size and speed on the outside should intrigue the Seahawks.
School: Massachusetts | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. The Buccaneers find a replacement for Adam Humphries in Isabella, who will work the middle of the field and get open deep if teams overplay Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)
Wren has great upside as a disruptive force next to Daron Payne.
School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior
Keke would be a bargain here for the Patriots, who could line him up inside or outside depending on the front.
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior
Given Leonard Fournette's injury history and the fact that T.J. Yeldon is still a free agent, Williams will likely have to contribute right away.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)
Second-year players Brian Allen and Joe Noteboom could win starting jobs in 2019, but Gaillard will provide excellent competition at guard and/or center.
School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)
Okereke's play in 2018 was underappreciated. He'll start for the Panthers in 2019, replacing Thomas Davis.
School: Akron | Year: Senior (RS)
Davis will be a surprise pick to many, but I think he's the sort of all-around player the Patriots appreciate on the outside.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior (RS)
Nelson fits well in the Ravens' scheme at defensive end, where he will pester tackles all day long.
