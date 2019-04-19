Path to the Draft  

Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 5

  • By Chad Reuter
Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 5

PICK

139

Bobby Evans - OT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

140

Michael Jordan - OG

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

141

Alize Mack - TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

142

Porter Gustin - LB

School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK

143

Jimmy Moreland - CB

School: James Madison | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

144

Kyle Phillips - DE

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior

PICK

145

Tyree Jackson - QB

School: Buffalo | Year: Junior

PICK

146

Isaac Nauta - TE

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

147

Kris Boyd - CB

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

148

Keelan Doss - WR

School: UC Davis | Year: Senior

PICK

149

Brett Rypien - QB

School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PICK

150

Penny Hart - WR

School: Georgia State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

151

Drew Sample - TE

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK

152

Oli Udoh - OT

School: Elon | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

153

Tony Pollard - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

154

Clayton Thorson - QB

School: Northwestern | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

155

Cameron Smith - LB

School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK

156

Terrill Hanks - LB

School: New Mexico State | Year: Senior

PICK

157

Kaden Smith - TE

School: Stanford | Year: Junior

PICK

158

Kevin Givens - DT

School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

159

Paul Adams - OT

School: Missouri | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

160

Jamel Dean - CB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

161

Blake Cashman - LB

School: Minnesota | Year: Senior

PICK

162

Drew Forbes - OG

School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior

PICK

163

Yodny Cajuste - OT

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

164

Tre'Von Coney - LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

165

Khari Willis - S

School: Michigan State | Year: Senior

PICK

166

Mitch Wishnowsky - P

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

167

Devine Ozigbo - RB

School: Nebraska| Year: Senior

PICK

168

Kendall Sheffield - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

169

Kaden Elliss - LB

School: Idaho | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS.

PICK

170

Daylon Mack - DT

School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

PICK

171

Ross Pierschbacher - OG

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

172

Caleb Wilson - TE

School: UCLA | Year: Senior

PICK

173

Ugo Amadi - S

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK

174

Mike Edwards - S

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior (RS)

