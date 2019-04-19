Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 5

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 5

PICK 139 Bobby Evans - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 140 Michael Jordan - OG School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 141 Alize Mack - TE School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 142 Porter Gustin - LB School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK 143 Jimmy Moreland - CB School: James Madison | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 144 Kyle Phillips - DE School: Tennessee | Year: Senior

PICK 145 Tyree Jackson - QB School: Buffalo | Year: Junior

PICK 146 Isaac Nauta - TE School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 147 Kris Boyd - CB School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 148 Keelan Doss - WR School: UC Davis | Year: Senior

PICK 149 Brett Rypien - QB School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PICK 150 Penny Hart - WR School: Georgia State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 151 Drew Sample - TE School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 152 Oli Udoh - OT School: Elon | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 153 Tony Pollard - RB School: Memphis | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 154 Clayton Thorson - QB School: Northwestern | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 155 Cameron Smith - LB School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK 156 Terrill Hanks - LB School: New Mexico State | Year: Senior

PICK 157 Kaden Smith - TE School: Stanford | Year: Junior

PICK 158 Kevin Givens - DT School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 159 Paul Adams - OT School: Missouri | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 160 Jamel Dean - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 161 Blake Cashman - LB School: Minnesota | Year: Senior

PICK 162 Drew Forbes - OG School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior

PICK 163 Yodny Cajuste - OT School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 164 Tre'Von Coney - LB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 165 Khari Willis - S School: Michigan State | Year: Senior

PICK 166 Mitch Wishnowsky - P School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 167 Devine Ozigbo - RB School: Nebraska| Year: Senior

PICK 168 Kendall Sheffield - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 169 Kaden Elliss - LB School: Idaho | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS.

PICK 170 Daylon Mack - DT School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

PICK 171 Ross Pierschbacher - OG School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 172 Caleb Wilson - TE School: UCLA | Year: Senior

PICK 173 Ugo Amadi - S School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK 174 Mike Edwards - S School: Kentucky | Year: Senior (RS)

