Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 1

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Murray's the pick at No. 1 whether Kliff Kingsbury enacts a self-fulfilling prophecy or the Cardinals trade out for a bevy of selections.

PICK 2 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH 49ERS. Jon Gruden gets his quarterback by moving up two spots. Gruden coached Lock at the Senior Bowl, and it's easy to see him appreciating the former Missouri quarterback's demeanor and physical tools. If he doesn't move up to get him, Miami or Denver could makes a deal with the Jets to land the Mizzou QB.

PICK 3 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Bosa's the base end new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will want in his front four.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAIDERS. Williams adds yet another elite talent to the 49ers' defensive front. The Niners get the Raiders' second-round pick this year and one of their first-round picks next year (they have an extra one from the Khalil Mack trade) in the move. As for that compensation, remember, the Colts did receive three second-round picks so the Jets could move up three spots in the top 10 last year. Anything can happen!

PICK 5 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS. Remember when the Bears traded up one spot to get Mitch Trubisky in 2017? The Giants may do the same to ensure Cincinnati, Denver, Miami, or Washington don't leapfrog them.

PICK 6 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. The Bucs get their man and extra picks from the Giants -- probably a third- and fourth-rounder in 2019 and future middle-round pick, a similar haul to what the 49ers took from Chicago in this type of swap in 2017.

PICK 7 Ed Oliver - Edge School: Houston | Year: Junior



Oliver is an interior disruptor who can help replace Malik Jackson, who was released in March.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Signing Trey Flowers was a smart move but adding Sweat gives the team a dynamic duo on the outside.

PICK 9 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Dolphins move ahead of Cincinnati, Denver, and Washington to get their future starter while bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick runs things in 2019 (or until the team thinks Haskins is ready).

PICK 10 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



With the top four quarterbacks off the board, Denver picks an elite tight end prospect for Joe Flacco and whomever takes over the Flacco in the future.

PICK 11 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



White takes over Vontaze Burfict's role in the Bengals' defense.

PICK 12 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Williams can start at right tackle or guard for the Packers, depending on the health of veteran Bryan Bulaga.

PICK 13 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Josh Allen will love having Taylor protecting him off the edge. The Bills get Miami's third- and fifth-round picks in the trade.

PICK 14 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



Wilkins and Grady Jarrett make an excellent pair in the middle of the Falcons' defense.

PICK 15 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



If Washington does not grab one of the top quarterbacks in the first round, it should bolster the receiving corps with Metcalf.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



Dillard to slides into the left tackle spot, where he will excel in pass protection.

PICK 17 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



It seems like every year a defender falls unexpectedly into the mid-first round. Tremaine Edmunds last year, Jonathan Allen two years ago -- it could be Gary's turn this year given the disparity between his athleticism and production while at Michigan.

PICK 18 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior



Josh Kline will secure one starting guard spot and Lindstrom can win the other in 2019.

PICK 19 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Signing Cameron Wake was good for this year but Burns' skills will be valued in 2020 and beyond.

PICK 20 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Sometimes inside linebackers become available later in the first round than their talent would indicate. The Steelers pinch themselves that a talent like Bush is still on the board.

PICK 21 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEAHAWKS. Re-signing Dante Fowler to a one-year deal does not close the loop on the Rams' need for pass rushers. Ferguson's ability to reach the quarterback will be coveted in the second half of the first round.

PICK 22 Erik McCoy - C School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Baltimore gets physical up front with McCoy, who can play multiple positions.

PICK 23 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior



The Texans were looking under every rock at the NFL Scouting Combine for a new cornerback to replace Kareem Jackson. Baker's a tough, heady player who will contribute immediately.

PICK 24 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Jon Gruden hopes Ferrell can bring back the pass rush the team missed after trading Khalil Mack.

PICK 25 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Yes, the Eagles traded for Jordan Howard, but he has only one year left on his deal and giving up a 2020 sixth-round pick (conditions could allow it to flex to a fifth) is not exactly the price one would pay for a top difference-maker. Jacobs is a beast of a runner and could take pressure off of Carson Wentz.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



GM Chris Ballard is always looking to upgrade his team's defensive line. Wilkins is a great value at this point of the round.

PICK 27 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Gareon Conley gets a strong partner in Murphy, who possesses the best ballhawking skills in the class.

PICK 28 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



The right side of the Chargers' offensive line was exposed in the playoffs. Ford will tighten things up over there in a hurry.

PICK 29 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



Replacing Mitch Morse won't be easy, but Bradbury is an experienced and agile lineman worthy of the challenge.

PICK 30 Noah Fant- TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Matt LaFleur leaned heavily on three-tight end sets in Tennessee last year, so it won't be a surprise if he wants to add an athletic receiver to play alongside Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

PICK 31 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS. Simmons' talent is too overwhelming for the Seahawks to pass up. Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider will pick up much-needed middle-round picks in this deal: one of the Rams' third-round selections and a fifth-rounder.

PICK 32 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS. The Niners desperately need a talent like Brown at receiver if Jimmy G. is to have a successful return from injury in 2019. There's going to be a run on receivers and safeties early in Round 2, so it's a safe bet that teams are already starting to call the Pats to find the price for an upward move.

