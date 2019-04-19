Path to the Draft  

None  

 

Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 7

Print
  • By Chad Reuter
More Columns >

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 7

PICK

215

Blace Brown - CB

School: Troy | Year: Senior

PICK

216

Nate Herbig - OG

School: Stanford | Year: Junior

PICK

217

Tommy Sweeney - TE

School: Boston College | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

218

Sheldrick Redwine - S

School: Miami | Year: Senior

PICK

219

Ulysees Gilbert - LB

School: Akron | Year: Senior

PICK

220

Ben Powers - OG

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK

221

Cole Tracy - K

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

222

Austin Seibert - K

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK

223

Phil Haynes - OG

School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

224

Michael Dogbe - DT

School: Temple | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

225

Malik Gant - S

School: Marshall | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

226

Jordan Brown - CB

School: South Dakota State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

227

Trevon Wesco - TE

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

228

Jonathan Ledbetter - DE

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

PICK

229

Karan Higdon - RB

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

230

Xavier Ubosi - WR

School: UAB | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

231

Donald Parham - TE

School: Stetson | Year: Senior

PICK

232

Blessuan Austin - CB

School: Rutgers | Year: Junior

PICK

233

Trevon Tate - OG

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK

234

Alex Barnes - RB

School: Kansas State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

235

Elijah Holyfield - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

236

Emeke Egbule - LB

School: Houston | Year: Senior

PICK

237

Diontae Johnson - WR

School: Toledo | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

238

Mark Fields - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

239

Rodney Anderson - RB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

240

Olabisi Johnson - WR

School: Colorado State | Year: Senior

PICK

241

Derrek Thomas - CB

School: Baylor | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

242

Tim Harris - CB

School: Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK

243

Terez Hall - LB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

PICK

244

Byron Cowart - DE

School: Maryland | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

245

Olive Sagapolu - DT

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior

PICK

246

Saquan Hampton - S

School: Rutgers | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

247

Dillon Mitchell - WR

School: Oregon | Year: Junior

PICK

248

Darwin Thompson - RB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior

PICK

249

Dontavius Russell - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

250

Calvin Anderson - OT

School: Texas | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

251

Bruce Anderson - RB

School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

PICK

252

Nick Allegretti - C

School: Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK

253

Anthony Ratliff-Williams - WR

School: North Carolina | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

254

Derrick Baity - CB

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0