Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 7

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

Round 7

PICK 215 Blace Brown - CB School: Troy | Year: Senior

PICK 216 Nate Herbig - OG School: Stanford | Year: Junior

PICK 217 Tommy Sweeney - TE School: Boston College | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 218 Sheldrick Redwine - S School: Miami | Year: Senior

PICK 219 Ulysees Gilbert - LB School: Akron | Year: Senior

PICK 220 Ben Powers - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 221 Cole Tracy - K School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 222 Austin Seibert - K School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 223 Phil Haynes - OG School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 224 Michael Dogbe - DT School: Temple | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 225 Malik Gant - S School: Marshall | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 226 Jordan Brown - CB School: South Dakota State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 227 Trevon Wesco - TE School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 228 Jonathan Ledbetter - DE School: Georgia | Year: Senior

PICK 229 Karan Higdon - RB School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 230 Xavier Ubosi - WR School: UAB | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 231 Donald Parham - TE School: Stetson | Year: Senior

PICK 232 Blessuan Austin - CB School: Rutgers | Year: Junior

PICK 233 Trevon Tate - OG School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 234 Alex Barnes - RB School: Kansas State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 235 Elijah Holyfield - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 236 Emeke Egbule - LB School: Houston | Year: Senior

PICK 237 Diontae Johnson - WR School: Toledo | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 238 Mark Fields - CB School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 239 Rodney Anderson - RB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 240 Olabisi Johnson - WR School: Colorado State | Year: Senior

PICK 241 Derrek Thomas - CB School: Baylor | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 242 Tim Harris - CB School: Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK 243 Terez Hall - LB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

PICK 244 Byron Cowart - DE School: Maryland | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 245 Olive Sagapolu - DT School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior

PICK 246 Saquan Hampton - S School: Rutgers | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 247 Dillon Mitchell - WR School: Oregon | Year: Junior

PICK 248 Darwin Thompson - RB School: Utah State | Year: Junior

PICK 249 Dontavius Russell - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 250 Calvin Anderson - OT School: Texas | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 251 Bruce Anderson - RB School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

PICK 252 Nick Allegretti - C School: Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK 253 Anthony Ratliff-Williams - WR School: North Carolina | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 254 Derrick Baity - CB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

