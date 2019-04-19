Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 5

Published: Apr 19, 2019 at 05:16 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Seven-round mock drafts are similar to a pitch of a TV series to a network executive. We see the characters and the general plot, but the details will be worked out when the final scripts are written.

Trades and surprising selections are the plot twists that make the NFL draft -- the final script, in this case -- the marquee event of the offseason.

In my final mock of 2019, I've projected some selections that may be off the beaten path, as well as five first-round trades. The order of the other six rounds are kept as scheduled, except for the selections exchanged in the projected Round 1 trades.

As always this time of year, keep in mind that there might be developments over the next several days leading up to the draft -- be it a trade or some other information about a prospect -- that changes the outlook for how things could play out.

I root for surprises during the draft to make things interesting, but here's one 254-pick road map of how the 2019 NFL Draft (April 25-27) may play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 5

Pick
139
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Bobby Evans
Bobby Evans
Oklahoma · T
Pick
140
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Jordan
Mike Jordan
Ohio State · G
Pick
141
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Alize Mack
Alize Mack
Notre Dame · TE
Pick
142
New York Giants
New York Giants
Porter Gustin
Porter Gustin
USC · EDGE
Pick
143
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jimmy Moreland
Jimmy Moreland
James Madison · CB
Pick
144
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Kyle Phillips
Kyle Phillips
Tennessee · DE
Pick
145
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyree Jackson
Tyree Jackson
Buffalo · QB
Pick
146
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Isaac Nauta
Isaac Nauta
Georgia · TE
Pick
147
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Kris Boyd
Kris Boyd
Texas · CB
Pick
148
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Keelan Doss
Keelan Doss
UC Davis · WR
Pick
149
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brett Rypien
Brett Rypien
Boise State · QB
Pick
150
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Penny Hart
Penny Hart
Georgia State · WR
Pick
151
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Drew Sample
Drew Sample
Washington · TE
Pick
152
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Oli Udoh
Oli Udoh
Elon · T
Pick
153
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
Memphis · RB
Pick
154
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Clayton Thorson
Clayton Thorson
Northwestern · QB
Pick
155
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith
USC · LB
Pick
156
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Terrill Hanks
Terrill Hanks
New Mexico State · LB
Pick
157
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kaden Smith
Kaden Smith
Stanford · TE
Pick
158
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Kevin Givens
Kevin Givens
Penn State · DT
Pick
159
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Paul Adams
Paul Adams
Missouri · T
Pick
160
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jamel Dean
Jamel Dean
Auburn · CB
Pick
161
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Blake Cashman
Blake Cashman
Minnesota · LB
Pick
162
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Drew Forbes
Drew Forbes
Southeast Missouri State · G
Pick
163
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Yodny Cajuste
Yodny Cajuste
West Virginia · T
Pick
164
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Te'Von Coney
Te'Von Coney
Notre Dame · LB
Pick
165
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Khari Willis
Khari Willis
Michigan State · S
Pick
166
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Mitch Wishnowsky
Mitch Wishnowsky
Utah · P
Pick
167
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Devine Ozigbo
Devine Ozigbo
Nebraska · RB
Pick
168
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kendall Sheffield
Kendall Sheffield
Ohio State · CB
Pick
169
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Kaden Elliss
Kaden Elliss
Idaho · LB
Pick
170
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Daylon Mack
Daylon Mack
Texas A&M · DT
Pick
171
New York Giants
New York Giants
Ross Pierschbacher
Ross Pierschbacher
Alabama · C
Pick
172
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Caleb Wilson
Caleb Wilson
UCLA · TE
Pick
173
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Ugo Amadi
Ugo Amadi
Oregon · CB
Pick
174
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Mike Edwards
Mike Edwards
Kentucky · CB

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

