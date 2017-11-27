Carson Wentz or Tom Brady for MVP? Who will win NFC West?

It should be a tie, because both quarterbacks should be starting next week. But given Chiefs coach Andy Reid's assertion (even if I don't believe it) that he isn't considering elevating Mahomes over Alex Smith, I'll throw my hat in with Garoppolo in San Francisco. I loved the Niners' Jimmy G heist -- it was a sensational move, plucking him from New England for a second-round pick. I understood keeping him in bubblewrap for a bit so he could learn the system, but it's go time. His brief appearance in the closing moments of Sunday's loss to Seattle -- 2 for 2 for 19 yards and a touchdown -- provided just a glimpse of what he can do. Garoppolo can inspire his teammates, coaches and the fan base. It also behooves the Niners to put Garoppolo through his paces before making an offseason commitment to the free-agent QB -- and once he shows his worth, Garoppolo can, and will, help attract other free agents. Finally, starter C.J. Beathardis headed for an MRI on Monday -- making it that much more likely Garoppolo gets the nod Sunday.