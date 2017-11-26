Reid not considering benching Alex Smith -- for now

The calls for Alex Smith's benching are amplifying following another dismal performance from the Kansas City Chiefs offense in a 16-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn't giving up on his starting quarterback just yet.

When asked if he considered making a change at QB during the defeat on Sunday, Reid told reporters, "No. I didn't."

When pressed about whether he would consider a swap in the near future, the coach said, "No. That's not where I'm at right now. There's a couple other things I got to take care of."

With exciting rookie Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings and Kansas City's playoff hopes rapidly evaporating, no one would really blame Reid for kicking the tires on the young gun taking over, especially considering the Chiefs' offensive production over the past few weeks.

During Kansas City's three-game losing streak, the Chiefs have averaged just 12 points per game, a far cry from the 5-0 Chiefs who averaged 32.8 PPG and defeated the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles (now 19-3 combined) to open the season. The Chiefs' vertical attack has flattened out. Smith, who hadn't thrown a pick through K.C.'s first eight games, has thrown four in the past three weeks.

The Chiefs' next opponent are the 4-7 New York Jets. Will we see Mahomes make his debut next week in the Meadowlands? Check back in with Reid later this week.