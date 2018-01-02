 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Carroll: Kam Chancellor, Avril comebacks will be hard

Published: Jan 02, 2018 at 05:52 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Two neck injuries that sidelined key Seahawks might spell the ends of their careers.

That's the sentiment Seahawks coach Pete Carroll conveyed during his Tuesday appearance on KIRO-AM when speaking about defensive end Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor. Both of the players suffered neck injuries in 2017 that ended their seasons.

Avril was sidelined by his neck injury from Week 4 through the remainder of the season, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported back in October that the veteran defender was considering retirement. Drafted in the third round of the 2008 draft by Detroit, the 31-year-old veteran has played 10 seasons in the league, split evenly between the Lions and Seahawks, recording 74 sacks and 299 tackles.

The more surprising portion of Carroll's statement is the inclusion of Chancellor, who at one point was thought to be a possible candidate for IR-to-return designation. Carroll was repeatedly vague when discussing Chancellor's injury during the season. Now we're gaining an understanding of why.

The 29-year-old safety appeared in a career-low nine games in 2017 due to the injury.

Neck injuries have ended the careers of a handful of notable players, including linebackers Scott Fujita and Chris Spielman, and receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Carroll making such a statement is, as Rapoport tweeted, pretty strong indication that the two players' careers are over. If so, it brings an abrupt and bittersweet finish to the careers of two crucial contributors to Seattle's success in the last half decade.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign OT Max Iheanachor to rookie contract

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Anthony Richardson: Working out with Colts 'a blessing in disguise' despite looming trade request

Despite his trade request from the Colts, Anthony Richardson reported to the club's voluntary workouts this month. The soon-to-be 24-year-old quarterback is simply trying to improve his game after going through a forgettable 2025 season.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson eager for QB competition between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray: 'Who's gonna be that dawg?'

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Friday, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson expressed his eagerness to see the QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray this summer.

news

Andy Reid: Chiefs' schedule no hint on Patrick Mahomes' health; QB 'making progress' on knee injury

The Chiefs have been scheduled to play in prime time twice to open the 2026 campaign. Appearing on The Insiders, Andy Reid says he didn't talk to the league about Patrick Mahomes' health, but the star QB is making progress.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Every team's bye week

Here is the full set of byes for all 32 teams, which runs from Week 5 to Week 14 -- with the omission of Week 12 when every club plays during a busy Thanksgiving season.

news

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown finally healthy: 'People ain't seen my best yet'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has played in just 19 games in three seasons due to multiple knee injuries. Finally healthy, the 25-year-old is ready to prove he's one of the best in the league.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: NFL teams get creative on social media

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety. Here is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Bears, Bills-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks in Christmas tripleheader

Christmas Day's NFL tripleheader features a trio of playoff rematches with Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos and Rams at Seahawks.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills, Broncos-Steelers highlight Thanksgiving Week

Week 12 will kick off with a Thanksgiving Eve tilt to set the table for the now-annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, which will be followed with the league's burgeoning tradition of a showcase game on Black Friday.

news

2026 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2026 preseason on Thursday.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Complete slate of Week 1 games

The NFL released the complete 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. Check out your favorite team's Week 1 matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.