Carroll: Kam Chancellor, Avril comebacks will be hard

Avril was sidelined by his neck injury from Week 4 through the remainder of the season, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported back in October that the veteran defender was considering retirement. Drafted in the third round of the 2008 draft by Detroit, the 31-year-old veteran has played 10 seasons in the league, split evenly between the Lions and Seahawks, recording 74 sacks and 299 tackles.