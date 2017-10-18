Cliff Avril heads to IR, considering possible retirement

It appears Cliff Avril's season is officially over -- and his career could be in jeopardy, too.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday the team will place Avril on injured reserve due to a nagging neck injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 4.

In addition to the season-ending injury, Ian Rapoport reported Avril is considering the possibility of retiring, per a source informed of the situation.

Avril, 31, suffered the injury in the first quarter of Seattle's 46-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1.

A steady force on the Seahawks' defensive line, Avril has recorded eight or more sacks in four of his last five seasons (all with Seattle) and has been important part of the Seahawks' menacing front seven. His loss sets up to have a significant impact on Seattle's defense, allowing offenses to divert more attention to opposite end Michael Bennett and bringing down the unit's overall ability to rush the passer.

It remains to be seen if Avril decides to call it a career as he deals with a neck injury that has derailed his season.