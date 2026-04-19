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Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on offseason workouts with WR George Pickens: 'He's looked great'

Published: Apr 19, 2026 at 02:35 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is doing his offseason workouts with a familiar face.

With Prescott attending the Children's Cancer Fund 36th Anniversary Gala on Friday, the Cowboys QB says he's been on the field with wide receiver George Pickens.

"We're just working, no different than I have any offseason," Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. "Obviously the first real offseason with George being a part of it. He showed up, he's been active, he's looked great. Super excited. I'm leaving all the contract talks to the front office."

In the offseason, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens, and he is set to make $27.29 million in 2026. Pickens and the club have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. This past week, Cowboys chief operation officer Stephen Jones said Dallas has not received any calls about a potential Pickens trade.

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Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The Insiders at the Annual League Meeting in March that the team had long-term plans for Pickens.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys have had a busy offseason by adding playmakers on both sides of the ball. Dallas re-signed running back Javonte Williams to a three-year deal to secure its backfield, traded for defensive end Rashan Gary, signed safety Jalen Thompson and added other veterans.

Despite not being able to collaborate with his new teammates yet, Prescott is excited about what the Cowboys could potentially do in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday heading into the weeekend.

"Yeah, I'm excited about everything we've done to this point," Prescott said. "I expect two great draft picks. It will be something exciting. I don't know anything more than anybody else, if there's movement that will be cool. It's always an exciting night. I don't think anybody knows what to expect but I know that we'll add some great players."

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