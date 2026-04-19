Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on offseason workouts with WR George Pickens: 'He's looked great'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The Insiders at the Annual League Meeting in March that the team had long-term plans for Pickens.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys have had a busy offseason by adding playmakers on both sides of the ball. Dallas re-signed running back Javonte Williams to a three-year deal to secure its backfield, traded for defensive end Rashan Gary, signed safety Jalen Thompson and added other veterans.

Despite not being able to collaborate with his new teammates yet, Prescott is excited about what the Cowboys could potentially do in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday heading into the weeekend.