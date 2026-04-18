Texans' Trent Brown expects better C.J. Stroud in 2026: Everyone is so quick to 'throw people away'

"I expect C.J. to get better," Brown said on The Set with Terron Armstead. "People be so quick to throw people away that they forget what you've done for them. The build up, you know what I mean? I expect C.J. to get better. I think C.J. is going to come in and be even more of a leader than he's been. I think his approach will be different. Me and C.J. had a discussion probably about a month and a half ago and talked about the season and what he could be better at. I think this offseason is a little different for him and I think he's going to surprise a lot of people. I think people think that he might be down in the dumps, or they might be down in the dumps on him, but I think he's going to surprise a lot of people."