Kam Chancellor expected to miss rest of '17 season

After losing cornerback Richard Sherman to a torn Achilles last week, the Seattle Seahawks could be without safety Kam Chancellor, as well.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Chancellor is expected to be out for the rest of the 2017 season, according to sources informed of the situation.

Chancellor did not participate in Seahawks practice on Thursday or Friday. Garafolo reported the neck injury he suffered is not only severe enough to keep him out of their clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, but it will shelve him for the rest of the season.

The loss is a massive one for the Seattle secondary. Chancellor serves not only as the hard-hitting safety who's one half of the Chancellor-Earl Thomas tandem, but he's also the leader of the Seattle defense that ranks 12th in total defense and 13th against the pass.

Compounded with the loss of Sherman, Seattle's bright future suddenly appears in question.

The Seahawks attempted to remedy the void left by Sherman by signing familiar veteran Byron Maxwell. They'll have to rely on a rookie, third-round pick Delano Hill, in place of Chancellor, as the injuries mount in Seattle.

Seattle's upcoming schedule also doesn't make the injuries any easier to weather. The Seahawks close the season with Monday's contest against Atlanta, and then after a game at San Francisco, closes with tilts against Philadelphia, Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas and Arizona. That includes four teams in the top 15 in the league in passing.

The silver lining: Seattle ranks second in passing. The Seahawks will need it going forward.