Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Alohi Gilman 'fits that mold' of safeties Tyrann Mathieu, Justin Reid

Success was certainly had employing Mathieu, a one-time Super Bowl champion who played for the Chiefs from 2019-2021, and Reid, who helped the Chiefs to two Lombardi Trophies from 2022-2024. With Bryan Cook, also a two-time Super Bowl champ, departing via free agency, it's now on Gilman to carry that leadership torch at safety.

Gilman, a 2020 sixth-round pick who has carved out a role as an NFL starter, might not often be mentioned in the same breath as a player such as Mathieu, a three-time All-Pro who was on the 2010 All-Decade Team, but the Chiefs -- the owners of three straight top-10 defenses -- identified similar abilities.

To his credit, Gilman is coming off his most impactful season as a pro. Despite getting traded midseason from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Baltimore Ravens, he delivered a career-high 90 tackles, with a nine passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and his first defensive touchdown. He can roam the outfield and set up others for success, both pre-play and during the action.

The Chiefs will require him to prove Veach right, especially as they rebuild the cornerback room following the exits of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams.

Kansas City could also use more pass-rushing oomph and a refresh of talent at wide receiver and the offensive line.