Report: Calais Campbell returning to Ravens for 19th NFL season

A mountainous man whose longevity has placed him in rare air, Campbell began his career as a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, spending nine seasons in the desert before moving east to Jacksonville as a leading figure of the Jaguars' memorable, but short-lived "Sacksonville" defense. Campbell's departure from Arizona kicked off a nomadic second half of his career that has included stops in Jacksonville, Baltimore, Atlanta, Miami and a one-year return to Arizona in 2025.