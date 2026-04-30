Report: Calais Campbell returning to Ravens for 19th NFL season

Calais Campbell is spending his 19th NFL season in a familiar place: Baltimore.
The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end is returning to the Ravens on a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Campbell joined the Ravens in 2020, earning his final Pro Bowl nod in his first season in Baltimore despite appearing in just 12 regular season games -- a career-low mark -- in his debut campaign in Charm City. Campbell spent two more seasons with the Ravens, providing veteran leadership and consistent production (113 tackles, 11.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles in 41 games) before leaving for a one-year deal in Atlanta in 2023.
A mountainous man whose longevity has placed him in rare air, Campbell began his career as a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, spending nine seasons in the desert before moving east to Jacksonville as a leading figure of the Jaguars' memorable, but short-lived "Sacksonville" defense. Campbell's departure from Arizona kicked off a nomadic second half of his career that has included stops in Jacksonville, Baltimore, Atlanta, Miami and a one-year return to Arizona in 2025.
He'll continue to reunite with old friends in Baltimore, where the Ravens enter a new era under first-time head coach Jesse Minter. Baltimore's new leader will be happy to direct a defense that includes a fellow millennial in Campbell.