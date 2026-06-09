 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Joel Bitonio, All-Pro guard with Browns, retires from NFL after 12 seasons

Published: Jun 09, 2026 at 09:21 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 12 seasons, all spent with the Cleveland Browns.

"Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform," Bitonio wrote for the team's official website. "Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise -- from getting drafted to signing three contracts -- I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland.

"Now that job is finished. After 12 seasons of wearing No. 75 in brown and orange, I have officially decided to retire."

For much of his dozen seasons in Cleveland, Bitonio was one of the premier guards in the NFL, adding two first-team All-Pro selections and three AP second-team nods to his Pro Bowls. A steady eddy, Bitonio was one of the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL for the balance of his career and an excellent road-grader.

Related Links

A second-round pick in 2014, Bitonio was an immediate starter. After an early-career injury, he was a stalwart on the Browns' offensive line, often the strength of the Cleveland offense during his run. In 2025, he passed Joe Thomas for the most starts in a Browns jersey since 1999 (178).

"Joel Bitonio set the standards for on-field excellence, professionalism and loyalty during his 12-year career with our organization," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "Few have achieved as much as Joel has during his 178 starts. With seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and being the best interior lineman at his peak, we applaud a career that should be Canton-bound.

"Everyone knows Joel's on-field accomplishments, but he was able to elevate the entire building during his tenure because he is a Hall of Fame person. He was our longest-tenured captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year and his dedication to Northeast Ohio both within the walls of 76 Lou Groza Boulevard and beyond is aspirational to us all. Although Joel is now entering the next phase of his life, he will always be Browns family. We excitedly look forward to the day when he is inducted into our Ring of Honor and a Dawg Pound captain."

A free agent, Bitonio decided he'd rather retire a Brown than chase a chance at a Lombardi Trophy with another club.

"When I looked at my career and all that I had achieved -- the All-Pros, Pro Bowls, snap streaks and playoff appearances -- there was only one thing left that I still hoped to accomplish: a Super Bowl," Bitonio wrote. "A small part of me thought about wanting to chase that dream, but at the end of the day, my heart was set on being a Cleveland Brown for life. This city was where my NFL career was supposed to start and finish. For that dream to be a reality, I could not be more grateful.

"To the city of Cleveland, our loyal fanbase, the Haslam family and the entire Browns organization, thank you. Thank you for 12 years of unwavering support and unforgettable memories."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys holding open QB2 competition between Joe Milton, Sam Howell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams LT Alaric Jackson arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Falcons quarterbacks coach: No starting QB competition until Michael Penix Jr. fully healthy

In the eyes of Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, the QB competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa has yet to begin.

news

Brian Burns: Giants have a different feel under John Harbaugh, but still 'gotta prove it'

The New York Giants have a much different vibe under new coach John Harbaugh, but veteran pass rusher Brian Burns cautioned that the offseason can be fool's gold.

news

Rams DC on Myles Garrett adapting to scheme: You don't pull Michael Jordan, LeBron James 'out of their comfort zone'

Myles Garrett spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns in a 4-3 scheme. Now in L.A., the pass rusher will move to an OLB role with the Rams.

news

Report: Chiefs reuniting with CB L'Jarius Sneed on one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Kansas City is playing host to a reunion in June. The Chiefs are signing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Sneed reuniting with the team comes on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter added.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants LB Abdul Carter twisted his ankle at minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kayshon Boutte to attend Patriots minicamp after missing voluntary work amid trade speculation

After staying away from voluntary work, Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte plans to attend mandatory minicamp despite trade speculation.

news

Seahawks' AJ Barner expects 'to be one of best tight ends in league' after Super Bowl season

After a breakout second season that culminated with a touchdown during the Super Bowl, AJ Barner believes he can be "way better" in Year 3.

news

Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson out to prove he's not a bust after rough Year 1 in NFL

Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson rushed for just 69 yards during his rookie campaign and got benched from return duties after a botched kickoff early in 2025.