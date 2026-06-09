Joel Bitonio, All-Pro guard with Browns, retires from NFL after 12 seasons

A second-round pick in 2014, Bitonio was an immediate starter. After an early-career injury, he was a stalwart on the Browns' offensive line, often the strength of the Cleveland offense during his run. In 2025, he passed Joe Thomas for the most starts in a Browns jersey since 1999 (178).

"Joel Bitonio set the standards for on-field excellence, professionalism and loyalty during his 12-year career with our organization," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "Few have achieved as much as Joel has during his 178 starts. With seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and being the best interior lineman at his peak, we applaud a career that should be Canton-bound.

"Everyone knows Joel's on-field accomplishments, but he was able to elevate the entire building during his tenure because he is a Hall of Fame person. He was our longest-tenured captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year and his dedication to Northeast Ohio both within the walls of 76 Lou Groza Boulevard and beyond is aspirational to us all. Although Joel is now entering the next phase of his life, he will always be Browns family. We excitedly look forward to the day when he is inducted into our Ring of Honor and a Dawg Pound captain."

A free agent, Bitonio decided he'd rather retire a Brown than chase a chance at a Lombardi Trophy with another club.

"When I looked at my career and all that I had achieved -- the All-Pros, Pro Bowls, snap streaks and playoff appearances -- there was only one thing left that I still hoped to accomplish: a Super Bowl," Bitonio wrote. "A small part of me thought about wanting to chase that dream, but at the end of the day, my heart was set on being a Cleveland Brown for life. This city was where my NFL career was supposed to start and finish. For that dream to be a reality, I could not be more grateful.