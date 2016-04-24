Breeland initially saw Norman as sign of disrespect

Of course, how Breeland ends up feeling at the end of the season depends on a few different variables. If Breeland really does feel disrespected and elevates his game -- Breeland started 15 games his rookie season and 13 last year, netting two picks in each season while establishing himself as a budding cover corner -- it ends up benefitting him in the long run. If Norman is really a one-hit wonder, Breeland's feelings would be totally justified.