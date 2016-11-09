Blake Bortles heads biggest franchise question marks

Does Peterson have a legitimate chance to return from meniscus surgery in December or January? If that doesn't happen, we might never see the greatest offensive player in franchise history donning the purple again. The Vikings owe Peterson $17.75 million in 2017, including a $6 million roster bonus in March. Set to turn 32 years old in that month, Peterson won't get that money. Both he and the Vikings knew that when his contract was signed. Is he willing to accept less from an organization he was determined to flee as recently as the offseason of 2015? As determined as Peterson is to bypass Walter Payton and John Riggins as the most productive "old" runner in history, is it in Minnesota's best interest to build the offense around a declining one-dimensional power back?