Bears safety Coby Bryant expected to miss 4-6 months after undergoing knee surgery

The situation in the Bears' secondary worsened Tuesday.

Safety Coby Bryant underwent surgery on his injured knee and is expected to miss four to six months, coach Ben Johnson announced.

Bryant suffered a knee hyperextension and bone bruise in early August that placed him on an 8-10 week timeline to return, with team doctors determining surgery wasn't necessary. That prognosis has since changed, prompting an operation that expands his anticipated absence from roughly one month into the regular season to the majority of the campaign.

While there's still hope Bryant could return late in the season or in time for the playoffs, the news deals a crushing blow to a Bears secondary that has been in crisis mode for a week. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and backup safety Elijah Hicks each opened camp on the physically unable to perform list, and Chicago lost two more depth defensive backs (Dallis Flowers and Gervarrius Owens) to injury during camp.

Suddenly, rookie safety Dillon Thienemanis very important to the structure of the Bears' back end, as is safety Cam Lewis and recent veteran addition Xavier Woods, leaving defensive coordinator Dennis Allen with plenty of work to accomplish as he quickly adjusts his secondary.

After winning Super Bowl LX with Seattle, Bryant joined Chicago during the offseason, signing a three-year, $40 million deal. Shortly after hopping on board with the Bears, Bryant told reporters he was looking forward to facing his former team in 2026, warning "they better be ready for me."

It now seems unlikely he'll be able to suit up for that Nov. 2 game, a brutal outcome for a prized free-agent addition.