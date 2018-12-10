Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins among big winners of crazy Sunday

Prescott -- who had an uneven day, despite setting career highs for completions (42) and passing yards (455) -- consistently leaned on Cooper, whose impact in Dallas has exceeded everyone's expectations, especially mine. I never would've traded a first-rounder for the receiver back in October. A former No. 4 overall pick who's still just 24 years old, Cooper looked shot in Oakland. And the Cowboys were 3-4 at the time, seemingly headed toward another blah campaign in the Jason Garrett era. Six weeks later, Cooper has scored six touchdowns while averaging 107 receiving yards per game and the Cowboys are sitting pretty at 8-5. The impact Cooper's had on Dallas' offense is undeniable, as is the connection he's formed with Prescott. Just look at the QB's numbers before and after the arrival of No. 19: