Arizona Cardinals hire Steve Wilks as head coach

The Arizona Cardinals have found their next head coach following Bruce Arians' offseason retirement.
Wilks, who agreed to a four-year contract with the Cardinals that includes a fifth-year option, is expected to be formally introduced as the team's head coach during a news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.
Wilks finished his first season as Carolina's defensive coordinator after five years as the team's secondary coach. Wilks also interviewed for the head coaching jobs with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.
Wilks will take over a talented Cardinals defense. With pass-rushing demon Chandler Jones, secondary stalwarts Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu and a bevy of young players, including safety Budda Baker and linebacker Haason Reddick, Arizona could boast the top defense in the NFC West under Wilks.
There will be questions on the offensive side of the ball, where quarterback Carson Palmer retired and Larry Fitzgerald is undecided on his future. Who Wilks taps for his offensive coordinator will be vital to Arizona's success in 2018 and down the road. The Cardinals are interviewing former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.