Aaron Rodgers is NFL's Michael Jordan; Cowboys in big trouble

Then Rodgers jogged back onto the field after halftime. And although the Packers trailed 20-0 when No. 12 got the ball again with just over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, it was just good to see one of the game's best players out on the field again, having apparently avoided another devastating setback. But Rodgers isn't a silver linings kind of guy. Hobbling around on a gimpy left leg, he led Green Bay all the way back for a 24-23 win in Lambeau that no football fan will soon forget.