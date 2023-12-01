49ers-Eagles has serious Game of the Year potential; plus, Denver's revival and the art of scripting plays

THE PLAYMAKERS

The 49ers and Eagles have stockpiled their respective lineups with dynamic playmakers to separate from the competition. The 49ers, in particular, have put together a roster with several top players at a number of positions. RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk are regarded among the "best of the best" at their respective positions, while Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are exceptional receivers boasting spectacular skills with ball in their hands.

San Francisco's offense poses serious problems for defenders in one-on-one matchups. Kyle Shanahan excels at putting his top playmakers in favorable positions that enable them to significantly impact the game's outcome, whether via the creative running game that features every possible skill player touching the ball or a deceptive aerial attack that utilizes the threat of the run to create big-play chances from anywhere on the field.

The Eagles counter with an offensive lineup that features one of the league's most explosive receiving duos (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) catching passes from an MVP-caliber quarterback (Hurts). The combination has produced fireworks, with Brown and Smith emerging as co-WR1s capable of dominating games on the perimeter. As complementary weapons with the size/strength (Brown) and speed/skill (Smith) to consistently win their one-on-one battles, these two devastate opposing secondaries. With each pass catcher showing strong hands and exceptional ball skills, Hurts is not afraid to give his playmakers chances on 50/50 balls.

While the passing game dazzles with Brown and Smith setting the pace, the Eagles' bread is buttered on the ground. Philadelphia utilizes an option-based attack to keep defenders befuddled at the point of attack. Hurts is the maestro as a ball-handling magician with a running style that mixes physicality and finesse. The fourth-year pro has 37 career rushing touchdowns -- including 11 in 2023 on various quarterback keepers, option runs and sneaks -- making him a huge point-scoring threat in the red area. Swift enhances the running game as an explosive back with home run speed. His off-tackle running skills and wiggle in space have added a new dimension to the Eagles' rushing attack this season. Though he is a bit of a boom-or-bust producer, the offseason trade acquisition is a potential game changer with the ball in his hands.

THE QUARTERBACKS

On paper, this matchup would not appear to be close, based on draft pedigrees and NFL experience, but Brock Purdy and Hurts are both certified ballers with impressive résumés as QB1s.

While some of Hurts' accolades were noted in the previous section, the 2020 second-round pick is a rare find as an explosive runner with significantly improved passing skills. From his rhythm throws on RPOs to his high-arcing deep balls that fly over the top of the defense, the 25-year-old has become an unstoppable weapon in the pocket as a mobile playmaker with the capacity to win working on or off the script.

Purdy walks onto the NFL gridiron as the underdog, based on his relative youth and former status as "Mr. Irrelevant," but opponents have quickly discovered the 49ers' second-year starter is an assassin with exceptional passing skills. Purdy doesn't wow you with natural arm talent, but he can still make every throw in the book with superb touch, timing and anticipation. Though most of his completions come on in-breaking routes at various depths, the 23-year-old will attack any area of the field if he spots an open window. With Shanahan also frequently generating big-play opportunities through creative play-action passes, the underrated playmaker carves up opponents unable to disrupt his timing and rhythm within the pocket. Going against defenses that must defend the most dynamic and inventive running game in the league, the 49ers' QB1 can change the game's momentum with his savvy play from the pocket.