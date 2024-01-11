2024 NFL Munich Game FAQs

Published: Jan 11, 2024 at 06:55 AM

External fan facing FAQs for Munich Game sign-up form

Q - When will the visiting team and date for the game be announced?

A - The full schedule will be released at a later date.

Q - Has the ticket selling process changed from the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games?

A - Yes. In 2024 you will not need a PIN code to access the ticket sales. They will be open for all but sign up now to receive the latest ticket news.

Q – When will tickets go on sale for the 2024 NFL Munich Game?

A – Ticket sales details for the 2024 NFL Munich Game will be announced at a later date. Sign up **here** to be the first to receive the latest ticket sales news.

Q - Does my PIN code which I used for the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games remain intact for the sale of tickets for the 2024 NFL Munich Game?

A – No, your PIN code from 2023 will not be valid for the 2024 NFL Munich Game. There will be no codes needed to access the public sales in 2024.

Q - How can I purchase accessible seating for the 2024 NFL Munich Game?

A - Details of how to register for accessible seating will be announced at the same time as general ticket sales details.

Q – If I purchased a ticket to the 2022 NFL Munich Game, will I be given priority access to tickets for the 2024 NFL Munich Game?

A – No. The general admission public sale will be open for all, please sign up here to be the first to receive the latest ticket sales news.

