2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII





You don’t have to look hard for compelling storylines when it comes to Super Bowl LVII.





Andy Reid coaching against his former team. It’s the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, also the top two MVP vote getters. The first brother-versus-brother matchup in the game’s history. The team with the fewest questions against the best quarterback on the planet. The top two sacking teams in the NFL this season, going head to head. A nearly dead-even game with star power on both sides of the ball.





The Philadelphia Eagles will be going for their second Super Bowl title when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs, seeking their third title, on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s hard to imagine this not being an entertaining game.





Will it be Patrick Mahomes earning his second ring? Or Jalen Hurts scoring his first? We’ll find out Sunday night.





Here are five elements of Super Bowl LVII that could prove to be most revealing:



