Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

"I don't know about that," coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "I'm not really into all that. I'll let you guys deal with that. It's important in our world as coaches and players that you try to get better every day. You're only as good as your last game, or your next game, I should say. We're striving to focus in on this thing, trying not to look at all that stuff. That's good when you retire, you kind of go, 'Hey, they said that we were a dynasty,' but right now, you don't let that get in here. You stay away from that."

Given K.C.'s ability to binge wins with Patrick Mahomes under center, it could be argued that the Chiefs are already a dynasty regardless of Sunday's outcome.

Star defensive lineman Chris Jones told NFL.com this week that he views Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a legacy-making opportunity for the entire organization.

"I tend to think it is," he said. "Anytime you're able to play in one of these games, it speaks volumes of what type of organization you have and what type of team you have, so we're very fortunate to be here. But as a legacy, it speaks volumes about everyone, Andy Reid, Pat, Frank Clark, the (team) president (Mark Donovan), (general manager) Brett Veach, the organization. So I think as a whole, yes."

Facing Philadelphia marks Kansas City's third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC championship in all five seasons since Mahomes became the primary quarterback.

K.C. has won 74 games over the last five seasons (including playoffs), tied with the 2014-18 Patriots for second-most by any team in a five-year span in NFL history (2014-18 Pats won three Super Bowls, lost one and lost one AFC championship). With a win in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs would have 75 wins from 2018-22, trailing only the 2003-07 Patriots (77) for most all time in a five-year span.

Kansas City is only the third team to have 12-plus wins in at least five straight regular seasons, joining the 2010-17 Patriots (eight) and 2003-09 Colts (seven). The 2010-17 Pats went 2-2 in Super Bowls and lost three AFC Championship Games. The 2003-09 Colts went 1-1 in Super Bowls and lost an additional AFC Championship Game (2003).

Many Chiefs players have spent the week deflecting on thinking about where they rank all time.