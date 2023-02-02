Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts recognize significance of first Super Bowl meeting between Black starting quarterbacks

Williams was elated when the Chiefs took down the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, securing the NFL's first matchup between Black quarterbacks.

"We have come such a long way," Williams told Andscape. "It has been so hard, so many barriers, but we did it."

Williams is equipped with the lifelong experiences to fully appreciate the gravity of the moment. Mahomes, meanwhile, grew up watching the NFL as it transitioned from a league that only had a few Black quarterbacks to one that now features a collection of Black signal-callers as the leading faces of its future.

Having earned a significant platform as an elite quarterback playing in America's most-popular league, Mahomes understands the role he, Hurts and others occupy as the next generation watches them take the field each season.

"I think you've seen over time," Mahomes said, "whenever a guy like Doug Williams or Michael Vick or Donovan McNabb go out and play great football it gives other guys like me and Jalen have this platform and have this spot on another NFL team. If we can continue to show that we can consistently be great, I think it will continue to open doors for other kids growing up to follow their dreams and be a quarterback of an NFL team. It's good we have guys like Jalen on the other team because he's a great person and obviously a great quarterback."