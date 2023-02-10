Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

- WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
- WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
CHIEFS
N/A
EAGLES
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Britain Covey (hamstring)
N/A
After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
