2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.

When will the NFL schedule be released?

The NFL has not announced a date yet for the release of the 2022 season's schedule, but it's likely to be a few weeks after the 2022 NFL Draft, which this year runs from April 28-30. So expect to hear more about the date, time, and where to watch the schedule release after the draft.

When does the 2022 NFL season start?

The 2022 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 8. If the NFL follows tradition, the first game of the season will be hosted by the winners of the previous Super Bowl -- in this case, the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

How do they make the NFL schedule?

The league splits its 32 teams into two conferences — the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Each 16-team conference is then split into four divisions of four teams each -- the East, North, South and West.

There will be 17 games for each team this season, and here's a breakdown of how each team's opponents are set:

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

One game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season. This is a newer addition to the schedule after NFL owners approved a 17-game schedule ahead of the 2021 season.

While the schedule -- when teams play each other -- is yet to be announced, each team knows its opponents for the 2022 campaign.

A look at how the NFL schedule is created each season can be found here.

When and where will the Super Bowl take place?