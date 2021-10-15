2021 NFL trade deadline: Nine players who should be on the block

Robinson has failed to top 70 receiving yards just 25 times in his four seasons with the Chicago Bears -- but five of those instances have come this season, during one of the worst starts of Robinson's career. Excluding 2017, when he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, Robinson's put up the lowest yardage total (181) in the first five games of a season since he entered the NFL. The Bears' team-wide offensive struggles likely have something to do with this, however, and there are surely receiver-needy squads out there that would love to add a player who has otherwise managed to produce in unfavorable conditions over his NFL tenure. Like Maye and Cam Robinson, Allen Robinson is playing on the franchise tag, and the Bears should try to get value from him rather than go into the offseason facing the chance that he'll walk.