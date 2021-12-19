2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen Stat of the game: Buffalo pressured the opposing quarterback on 40.5% of dropbacks Sunday, the third-highest QB pressure rate for the Bills this season. Gregory Rousseau was responsible for five QB pressures on 18 pass rushes (27.8%).

NFL Research: The Bills have won by 15-plus points in each of their eight victories this season, the most such games by any NFL team in 2021 and tied for the sixth-most such games in any campaign since 1970.