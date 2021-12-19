2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Cowboys handled business against NFC East doormats. Once again, it wasn't a pretty affair for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. But Dallas took advantage of the excellent field position provided by the defense to take an insurmountable lead against a limp Giants offense. Dak missed a few throws and fumbled late. The Cowboys had just two drives of more than 45 yards on the afternoon. Tony Pollard's return from injury provided juice as the shifty back generated 74 yards on 12 carries. But the Giants D didn't allow big plays -- zero plays of 20-plus yards -- leading to Dallas having to grind out yards. The Cowboys averaged just 4.7 yards per play on 70 plays. It was dink and dunk for Prescott, who went 20 of 21 for 158 yards and a touchdown on short passes (0-9 air yards) while going just 2 of 8 for 34 yards on passes of 10-plus air yards. With pivotal games against Washington, Arizona and Philadelphia, to close out the season, the Cowboys still have time to figure it out before the postseason starts. But Dak needs better protection, playmakers can't drop passes and the QB needs to play with better accuracy.
- Dan Quinn's D continues to dominate. Yes, it was against a Mike Glennon-led offense, but Quinn's defense continues to show it will make difference-making plays regardless of the opponent. For the third straight week, Dallas forced four turnovers. Demarcus Lawrence was a beast up front, with his QB pressure forcing an early interception. He also later caused a Saquon Barkley fumble. Micah Parsons continues his award-winning season, earning three pressures, two that led to turnovers, per Next Gen Stats. This season, Parsons has generated a 20.2 QB pressure percentage, a Next Gen Stats-era single-season record (minimum 200 pass rushes). The Cowboys forced three Glennon INTs, including Trevon Diggs' 10th of the season. It wasn't until Jake Fromm entered the game in garbage time that the Giants got anything downfield. It's a playoff-ready D in Dallas.
- Saquon Barkley continues to struggle. Obviously, Glennon isn't the answer. Fromm actually looked better than Glennon and nearly had more yards than the veteran (99 to 82 passing yards). However, more concerning for Big Blue continues to be how much Barkley struggles to churn out yards. Barkley took 15 carries for 50 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with a long of six yards. More eye-popping was that Devontae Booker looks better than Barkley in the same offense. Booker earned 74 yards on eight carries (9.3 Y/A) with a long of 31 yards. Booker hit the hole harder and was sprier, whereas Barkley seemed to dance and couldn't break tackles. Barkley's struggles stand out in an offense that struggles to make splash plays.
Next Gen stat of the game: Mike Glennon is the first player in the NGS era with three interceptions and fewer than five attempts on deep passes in a game (0-4, 3 INT on deep passes).
NFL Research: The Cowboys are the first team to have a player with 10 or more INTs (Trevon Diggs) and a player with 10 or more sacks (Micah Parsons) since the 2007 Chargers (Antonio Cromartie with 10 INT, Shawne Merriman with 12.5 sacks).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Feisty Lions put it all together to devour Cardinals. Dan Campbell's fever dream came to life Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions came out mashing Arizona on the ground. Jared Goff made nice plays on play-action. And the defense flew around the field. Kutztown College's Craig Reynolds gashed a porous Cards run D. The former undrafted free agent looks like a keeper who can break arm tackles and hits the hole. Reynolds galloped for 112 rushing yards on 26 totes. Goff was at his best Sunday, making throws in clean pockets. The streaky passer made clutch tosses and was accurate when the pocket was muddled. Detroit was particularly good on third downs early in the contest. Opening the contest with a near nine-minute field goal drive, the Lions kept the ball out of Kyler Murray's hands in the first half to put Arizona behind the eight-ball. It was the type of game plan coaches dream of against explosive opponents. The Lions might wind up losing the No. 1 draft pick with their second victory in three games, but for Campbell, building a winning mentality is more important for the coach in his first season.
- Cardinals lay massive egg with chance to clinch playoff spot. Kliff Kingsbury's club sleepwalked all afternoon. Even against a one-win club, playing in a haze will get you beat. The Cards' offense was as off-kilter all game, like an ice cream truck with three flat tires. Facing a previously porous Lions D, Murray missed throws high and wide. The O-line blew blocks in the passing game and couldn't open up holes. Receivers dropped passes. Backs couldn't break tackles consistently. The red zone execution was atrocious (0-4 on the game). The defense couldn't make impact plays, picked up penalties and allowed the Lions to churn out first downs with ease. It was as depressing an outing as Arizona could imagine from start to finish, getting bullied by a team vying for the No. 1 draft pick. Back-to-back losses have plummeted Kingsbury's club from the NFC's No. 1 seed to clinging to their division lead with three tough games to play. If the Cardinals repeat this performance, it'll be a struggle down the stretch.
- Lions D smothers Cardinals.Former first-round pick Charles Harris terrorized Murray all afternoon, picking up 1.5 sacks, two QB hits, and three tackles for loss. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn called a masterful game, bringing pressure at times, and forcing Murray into poor platforms. The secondary, which has been picked on for stretches this season, played its best ball. Amani Oruwariye made a gorgeous diving INT to squash a Cards comeback. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin made a bevy of plays and big tackles. Entering Sunday, it looked like a big mismatch on paper, with the Lions owning the 28th overall defense, 29th in scoring, and 29th in third downs facing the No. 4 scoring offense that ranked third in third-down conversion rate. Instead, Glenn's D dominated, holding the Cards to 7 of 15 on third downs, 1 of 3 on fourth down and 0 for 4 in the red zone. It's a performance for Detroit to build on for a still-growing unit.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jared Goff went 2 for 2 for 59 yards with two touchdowns on deep passes (2 deep TDs in Weeks 1-14).
NFL Research: The 10-3 Cardinals lost to the 1-11-1 Lions, the third time since 1970 that a team with the NFL's worst record beat a team with the best record (including tied records), minimum eight games each. The previous two teams to lose — 1995 Cowboys and 2004 Patriots — went on to win Super Bowl that season.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- In a rookie QB battle, the third-rounder beat the No. 1 pick. Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills notched his first win a starter on Sunday, offering further validation for coach David Culley's decision to name him the team's QB1. He outdueled fellow rookie Trevor Lawrence with a solid-if-not-spectacular day, completing 19 of 30 passes for 209 yards, a pair of touchdowns and one interception. The performance follows a 331-yard game in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, his first since getting the nod from his coach. With a running game that strikes fear in no one and an offensive line that doesn't protect very well, Mills is acquitting himself well and has come a long way since his early-season struggles.
- The turtle race is on. Between their second loss of the season to a three-win Texans team, and the Lions' stunning upset of the Arizona Cardinals, the Jaguars have laid claim to the title of NFL's worst team. There's a long way to go before the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft is settled, but cutting loose the anchor that was Urban Meyer did nothing to help this team set sail on Sunday. The Texans have the worst defense in the NFL, bar none, and somehow they held the lowly Jags to one touchdown. Meanwhile, Lawrence's development has been stagnant, and with his receivers lacking the ability to separate, it'll likely be 2022 before the No. 1 draft pick begins to show true signs of what he can do. For the Jaguars, there's a sliver of hope against the Jets next week, followed by predictable outcomes against the Patriots and Colts.
- The end of the first half was a case study in how to blow a two-minute scoring chance, and how to capitalize on one. We begin with the Jaguars facing a third-and-2, just inside the Houston 40, with 0:59 left before the half. Outcome: back-to-back short-yardage failures, starting with a messy handoff exchange that cost Dare Ogunbowale at least a step or two, resulting in a gain one just a yard. Lawrence followed with a failed sneak attempt for a turnover on downs. Houston then managed to convert 21 seconds and three timeouts into three points. Mills zinged quick completions of six, 12 and 11 yards, and with impressive clock management, the Texans cashed in a 51-yard field goal before the half.
Next Gen Stat of the game: The Jaguars had zero QB pressures on 12 blitzes (blitzed on 38.7% of dropbacks).
NFL Research: Darrell Bevell is now 1-5 as an interim coach following his HC debut with the Jaguars. Bevell was 1-4 last year with the Lions.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Give 11 game balls to the Steelers defense in this one. The Pittsburgh defense came through with three fourth-quarter turnovers to flip momentum in this game and deliver a must-win for a Steelers team that is fighting for a postseason berth. It was all the more impressive given the Steelers' offensive struggles for the majority of the game. Ben Roethlisberger and Co. opened with four consecutive punts. Tennessee chewed up 10:17 off the clock with a second-quarter field goal drive that represented more possession time than Pittsburgh had the entire first half. Tennessee's final TOP edge was 39:08–20:52, yet the Steelers defense only got tougher as the game continued. Yes, it gave up a ton of rushing yards (201), but takeaways can solve all. The turnover bug has bitten the Titans hard in recent losses and this game was no different.
- Absent a late resurgence, Julio Jones' first season in Tennessee has fallen apart. The former Falcons star, acquired via trade, went out with a hamstring injury and did not return. It was just his second game back from a hamstring issue that relegated him to injured reserve for most of November. The Titans have seen the seven-time Pro Bowler in peak form just once, when he tormented a weak Seahawks secondary for 128 yards in Week 2. But he's posted more than 50 yards receiving in just one other game this year and his season is trending in the wrong direction as the Titans enter the final stretch.
- The combination of T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward was a dominant one for the Steelers. Watt notched 1.5 sacks, which included an assisted sack with Heyward that forced a field goal try near the end of the first half. Watt maintained an NFL-leading total of 17.5 on the season, accounting for 15 yards in losses, while adding three quarterback hits, seven pressures and a fumble recovery. Heyward, dominant all season from the interior, shrank the pocket from the inside with four pressures, along with his half-sack, and made six tackles on the day. It made for a long day for the Titans offensive line, which was operating without starting guard Rodger Saffold. Watt exited the game late with injury, but by that time, he'd more than made his stamp on the game.
Next Gen stat of the game: Titans DB Elijah Molden blitzed five times and recorded three pressures.
NFL Research: Watt now has 17.5 sacks on the season, which is a single-season club record, breaking a mark of 16 set by James Harrison.
Adam Maya's takeaways:
- Duke Johnson is still a weapon. Whatever becomes of this season for the Dolphins, Sunday's win over the Jets will be remembered as the Duke Johnson game. After spending most the season on Miami's practice squad (and several weeks before that unsigned), the veteran running back had the best performance of his seven-year career. His 107 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns were both firsts. Equally surprising was the volume (22 carries), what with leading rusher Myles Gaskin activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Both RBs were effective -- Gaskin tallied 54 yards on 10 carries -- which might say more about the Jets' run defense. But it was Johnson who was primarily responsible for giving the NFL's second-worst rushing offense a shot in the arm while saving a playoff hopeful from suffering a detrimental defeat.
- The Jets' talent on offense is less than its scheme. New York played fun football versus the Dolphins. Well, at least for a half. There was the Braxton Berrios TD run. And the 23-yard pass to Ryan Griffin that involved a pair of flips between Zach Wilson and Berrios. And the lateral from Jamison Crowder to Berrios to convert a third-and-long. First-year coordinator Mike LaFleur was in his bag this weekend. But there's only so much trickeration that a team can get away with. It's also a cheap fix for its rookie QB, with New York seemingly desperate to avoid straight dropbacks. In turn, Wilson is wild, he plays under constant duress and his receiving corps isn't on the same page. There's not much of a running game supporting Wilson, either. It was refreshing to see the Jets cobble together a pair of long scoring drives (their two offensive TD drives went for 75-plus yards). But this isn't a roster than can be competitive over the long run.
- Miami looks like more of a pretender than contender. Credit the Dolphins for rallying from two double-digit deficits against a divisional opponent. Those games can be extra-competitive, even when they involve terrible teams (see: the 2021 Jets). Miami's sixth consecutive win places it firmly inside the playoff bubble. But winning so ugly at home while coming off a bye and against a 3-11 team conjures doubt more than confidence. The truth is the Dolphins have been feasting on losing teams and their primary issue is the offense. This was only the second time all season that Miami allowed 17 points and won, with the other victory also coming against New York. Tua Tagovailoa hurt his offense much more than he helped it, throwing a pair of interceptions (including a pick-six that tied the game midway through the fourth) and narrowly avoiding a couple more. Throwing downfield is barely an option (Tagovailoa went 4 of 11 for 85 yards with an INT on passes of 10-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats). The Dolphins' remaining slate (Saints, Titans, Patriots) suggests their streak could continue, but how they're winning doesn't appear sustainable.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Tua Tagovailoa went 12 of 15 for 111 yards, 2 TDs and an INT on passes of fewer than 10 air yards.
NFL Research: Duke Johnson recorded 100+ rushing yards for the first time in his career.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- At the very least, we know the Bills can take care of business. Buffalo still wasn't a well-oiled machine when it had the ball Sunday, gaining less than five yards per play and converting just 6 of 14 third-down attempts, but it was able to end a two-game losing skid by beating a team it should defeat. Josh Allen shined in spots and frustrated in others, but the Bills did find a little more offensive balance, finishing with 27 rushing attempts for 119 yards that included a career-high 22 totes for 86 yards and one touchdown for Devin Singletary. Their defense was good enough to force a handful of turnovers on downs and one turnover. They don't look outrageously impressive, but they got a win when they desperately needed one. Maybe, just maybe, this helps Buffalo build some momentum heading into the Bills' rematch with New England.
- The Panthers' offense is downright dreadful. Without Christian McCaffrey, Carolina has been reduced to a rudderless ship with a sail left in tatters. Cam Newton has been tasked with captaining this ship and though he can still be an effective runner (15 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown Sunday), he is clearly over the hill when it comes to throwing the ball. He completed 18 of 38 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown and one incredibly ugly interception versus the Bills, while also sailing short attempts repeatedly and poorly placing passes in traffic. Frankly, the damage could have been much worse. Carolina has zero offensive identity, rhythm or intention. The Panthers are beyond throwing spaghetti at the wall at this point -- they're just trying to figure out how to get the water to boil.
- Are we witnessing the final weeks of the Matt Rhule era? I think we are, and a shot of Rhule on Sunday as the final seconds ticked away told me everything I needed to know. Rhule was seen standing on the sideline with a blank expression and a million-mile stare, likely wondering just how the Panthers fell this far offensively. It's unfair to their defense, which played well enough to at least keep them in the game until the final stages and did a good enough job to force the Bills to truly work for each of their 34 points. The Carolina offense just can't figure out how to put its left foot in front of its right consistently enough to jog, let alone run. Rhule's firing of Joe Brady hasn't produced any semblance of an improvement and he's running out of answers for why the Panthers are so difficult to watch right now. The progress isn't there and, sure, you can point to the QB situation, but it was Rhule who wanted to try to reclaim Sam Darnold. He might end up paying for it with his job if they finish the season like this.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Buffalo pressured the opposing quarterback on 40.5% of dropbacks Sunday, the third-highest QB pressure rate for the Bills this season. Gregory Rousseau was responsible for five QB pressures on 18 pass rushes (27.8%).
NFL Research: The Bills have won by 15-plus points in each of their eight victories this season, the most such games by any NFL team in 2021 and tied for the sixth-most such games in any campaign since 1970.