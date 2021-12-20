Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) expected to miss rest of regular season, return for playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints came with a host of injuries, including to star receiver Chris Godwin.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Godwin suffered an MCL sprain that is expected to knock him out the rest of the regular season.

With three games remaining, the club could put Godwin on IR.

Godwin exited Sunday's loss in the second quarter with a knee injury. The Bucs offense also saw Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette leave with hamstring injuries. Rapoport noted that Evans' injury isn't expected to be major, and Fournette might miss a game or two, but also won't be on the shelf long.

The Buccaneers receiving corps is expected, however, to see the return of Antonio Brown on Monday following his three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown has been been present at the team facility during his suspension and the team appears to be satisfied with how he has acquitted himself in the wake of the suspension.

The expectation with Godwin is that he should return for the Bucs' playoff run, per Rapoport. Tampa's 9-0 loss to the Saints dropped the Bucs (10-4) to the No. 3 seed in the conference, but they still hold a three-game lead in the NFC South.

Godwin's season ends with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five TDs. He currently has the third-most catches and fifth-most yards of any pass-catcher in the NFL.