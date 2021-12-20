Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, DE Demarcus Lawrence make friendly wager on TDs vs. takeaways

The Dallas Cowboys entered the season expecting a high-flying offense to carry them back to the playoffs. If the defense could get marginally better under new coordinator Dan Quinn, that would simply be gravy.

The script has flipped.

As we hit late December, the Cowboys are winning with a menacing defense that turns opponents over at a staggering rate, provides short fields and puts a stranglehold on offenses. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the offense are struggling to move the ball consistently, settling for a host of field goals and generally look wonky given the number of weapons.

The dichotomy of how Dallas is playing led Demarcus Lawrence to propose a bet to Prescott this weekend. The wager: The defense would force more turnovers than the offense would score touchdowns.

"Demarcus Lawrence mentioned it to me, and I said 'of course,'" Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USA TODAY. "They obviously won this one, but we'll make sure it carries over (as) an ongoing thing.

"Defense is kicking our ass."

In Sunday's 21-6 win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys forced four turnovers and scored just two touchdowns; Dallas settled for three field goals. The defense leads the offense 4-2 after one game.

"They're doing a great job getting the ball," Prescott said of the defense. "Front seven's attacking, back end's getting their hands on balls and it's impressive. It's great to be a part of it."

No one involved revealed the wager's details, but owner Jerry Jones -- who was not privy to the bet until after the game -- likes the added competition.

"I love that," Jones told reporters after the win. "I've seen some of the most productive growth in teams when they've been doing a little wagering. Deion [Sanders] and Michael [Irvin] and the defense and the offense used to bet $50,000 a practice on two-minute drills as to who won that practice. We had to stop that [but] it's why they could say it was tougher out there at the two-minute practice than it was in the game."

The Dallas defense has led the way of late, as the offense remains a work in progress since Prescott returned from his calf injury.