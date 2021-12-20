Saints hand Tom Brady first shutout loss since 2006

With an opportunity to clinch the franchise's first division title since 2007, Brady's bunch couldn't find their way to the end zone. The Buccaneers mounted just 302 yards of offense -- which was actually better than the Saints' 212. New Orleans was able to cash in three Brett Maher field goals, though, and it made all the difference. The Bucs' best scoring opportunity was a first-half 45-yard field goal attempt by Ryan Succop that went wide left.

It added up to a shutout for the reigning Super Bowl champs, who entered the week as the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense.

Still going strong at 44 years young, Brady's last shutout came when he was 29-years-old in a New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins on Week 14 of the 2006 season, per NFL Research. The first shutout of Brady's career came to be on Week 1 of the 2003 season against the host Buffalo Bills.

All these years later, Brady found himself frustrated and flummoxed once more.

The Buccaneers hadn't been on the wrong end of a shutout since Week 15, 2012, which also came against the Saints, who have now defeated the Buccaneers seven straight times in the regular season.

The good news is the Bucs are still leading the NFC South and still the NFC's No. 3 seed. The bad news is an offense that had scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games came up scoreless and squandered a stellar performance by the Bucs' defense. The worst news is the mounting injuries, which included the losses Sunday night of Leonard Fournette﻿, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin﻿.

Brady was predictably frustrated during the game (see him breaking a tablet above) and predictably short and to the point after the game.

"Just a tough night. Didn't do much of anything right," Brady said. "So we gotta get a lot better. Gotta get back to work. There's a lot of football left. See if we can go get a win next week."