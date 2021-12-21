2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Raiders' win over Browns

FULL BOX SCORE





Nick Shook's takeaways:

Derek Carr did it again. Carr nearly threw the game away by getting greedy with a deep shot to Zay Jones late in the game, but Las Vegas was able to overcome Greedy Williams' interception with enough time to mount one last drive. A key completion to Jones erased a horribly timed holding penalty and set up Daniel Carlson for a game-winning 48-yard field goal, which he converted (twice). While his reputation in football circles is unfairly maligned, Carr tends to thrive in these moments, and he delivered on Monday night. He just might have saved the Raiders' season, too. There are no moral victories, but we can give the Browns a pat on the back. Cleveland entered this game missing eight starters and was forced to trot out third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, but as the Browns have done for much of the last month, they were able to rely on their defense to keep the game within reach for the first 35 minutes. Mullens eventually found his rhythm, leading a comeback effort that saw the Browns take a 14-13 lead. They didn't hang on, but their comeback alone was an accomplishment, especially for Mullens, who finished with a passing line that included a 66.7 completion percentage, 147 yards and a touchdown. It just wasn't enough, and with so many players out due to COVID-19, it's remarkable they were able to even be in that position by the end. The Raiders need to clean things up. Las Vegas was frequently set back by avoidable penalties, including a few delay of game flags that were almost always inexplicable. Though the Raiders overcame it, a holding call wiped out a late gain and nearly ruined Las Vegas' chances of getting in field goal range. In between, the penalties -- which reached a total of seven for 64 yards -- got in the way far too often for a team that is hoping to mount an unlikely run to the postseason. If the Raiders truly believe they can get to the playoffs, they must avoid these errors going forward. Hunter Renfrow needs to get some extra work fielding punts, too, after he dropped a couple of them Monday night. The AFC is a mess. After getting shellacked by the Chiefs eight days earlier, the Raiders were able to win a tough, ugly game to move to 7-7. The conference's standings resemble nothing better than a logjam at this point, and if we need some proof, just consider this: Had the Browns won Monday night, they'd own first place in the AFC North and the fourth seed in the AFC. Because they lost, they're now in last place at 7-7 and ninth in the AFC. It's setting up for a wild final few weeks, but because of such parity in the conference, it's difficult to separate pretenders from contenders. Right now, there's about a dozen of them.





Next Gen Stat of the game: Derek Carr completed 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown versus the blitz on Monday night.

NFL Research: With the Raiders' win, there are now 13 teams in the AFC with a .500 or better record through Week 15. It's the first time since 2002 that the a conference has that many teams at .500 or better this late in the season and only the second time ever. That year, the Browns made the playoffs as a wild-card qualifier at 9-7. The Raiders reached the playoffs, too, and won the AFC behind the efforts of NFL MVP Rich Gannon.