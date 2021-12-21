Bears' Robert Quinn: Referees 'controlling the game a little too much' in loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears took issue with several penalty calls during Monday night's 17-9 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, in which they were flagged nine times for 91 yards, five of which were the personal foul variety, including a fifteen yarder on coach Matt Nagy for arguing a call.

"Some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy," he said, via ESPN. "These refs seem like they're controlling the game a little too much. So, when a play is clean, and they're throwing a flag for something that they thought they could change a game [with] just by one flag ... let guys play ball. If this was a couple years ago, half of this stuff wouldn't even be called. But now, they got so many of these stupid rules, they dang near in a ref's hands [and] could change the game in any given moment.