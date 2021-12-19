Ben Roethlisberger passes Philip Rivers for fifth all-time in career passing yards

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has struggled throughout much of the season, Ben Roethlisberger provided a reminder Sunday of just how stellar his career has been.

Roethlisberger moved into fifth place all-time on the career passing yardage list, surpassing Philip Rivers, in the Steelers' 19-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Entering Week 15, Roethlisberger had 63,414 yards for his career and needed just 27 yards to pass by Rivers (63,440). He got that early in the second quarter on a 3-yard pass to running back Najee Harris﻿.

Roethlisberger went 16-of-25 passing for 148 yards against Tennessee, finishing the day with a career total of 63,562 passing yards.