2021 NFL season: Michael F. Florio's Week 3 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article looks at the best and toughest matchups heading into that week to help you best set your fantasy lineups! This will be the final week that includes 2020 data, as after three weeks we will start to have a better feel for current defenses in the NFL.

Best QB matchups

Daniel Jones vs. Falcons: Danny Dimes is popular in fantasy circles this week and for good reason. Last week he scored nearly 30 fantasy points while rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown. He has lead the Giants in rushing in two straight games, with a touchdown in both. But what I like more so isn't just that he is running, it's that the Giants are calling designed runs and when Jones feels pressure, he just takes off. That makes his rushing production more sustainable than say one long run. He has also been taking better care of the ball. But you came to this article for matchup information, and Jones could not have a better matchup. The Falcons have allowed at least 28 fantasy points to both QBs they have faced this season (﻿Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady) and the most fantasy PPG to QBs (23.96) since the start of the 2020 season.

Lamar Jackson at Lions: If you drafted Lamar, you know to start him weekly. He showed up why last week against the Chiefs when he went off for over 32 fantasy points rushing for 107 yards and two scores, while adding 239 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. But he has an even better matchup this week against a Lions team that has allowed the second-most fantasy PPG (23.72) to QBs since the start of last season. Just last week Aaron Rodgers scored over 26 fantasy points against this defense. Lamar could be in for a huge day.

Best RB matchups

Ty'Son Williams at Lions: Just like this is a good matchup for Lamar Jackson﻿, it is for the Ravens RBs as well. Williams takes on a Lions defense that has allowed the most fantasy PPG since the start of the 2020 season (33.02). In that span they have allowed 35 scrimmage touchdowns to the position, that is 10 more than the next closest team. Plus, just in 2021 alone they have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs (37.4), including a league-leading six touchdowns. Williams, who has over 90 scrimmage yards in both games this season, should be in for a nice day.

Chase Edmonds/James Conner at Jaguars: In 2021 the Jags have allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to RBs (26.85) but that number jumps up to 29.9, the third-most in the NFL, if you include last season. This is a spot where the Cards could be playing with a lead throughout and look to get the RBs more involved. Through two games, Edmonds has played 62 percent of the snaps to Conner's 43 percent. All of the passing game usage has gone to Edmonds (all nine RB targets), but Conner actually has more carries (24 to 20). Edmonds is the preferred option, but Conner comes in as a flex option.

Best WR matchups

Colts WRs at Titans: The Titans have allowed the most fantasy PPG since 2020, giving up 47.04 per game. That includes a league-high 205.3 receiving yards per game, and 28 touchdowns, which ranks in the top three in the NFL. If you are going by just this season, Tennessee has given up an average of 64.85 fantasy PPG to WRs, by far the most in the league. They have allowed four top 12 fantasy WRs this season and we have only had two games. Carson Wentz﻿'s status (ankles) needs to be monitored closely, but either way there is really just one player to trust here and that is Michael Pittman﻿. He saw 12 targets in a breakout game last week. If Wentz misses time it makes Pittman a little riskier, but he should see safe volume in a game the Colts will need to put up points against the Titans. Pittman saw two targets out of five ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ pass attempts last week.

Giants WRs vs. Falcons: We are playing Danny Dimes, so you should be interested in his pass catchers as well. In 2021 alone, the Falcons are giving up over 43 fantasy PPG to receivers, including five touchdowns already. If you include 2020 though, they have given up the second-most fantasy PPG to receivers (44.97), including over 200 yards per game. The one Giants receiver you must play is ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿, who has been the top target through two weeks. He has seen at least nine targets in each game and topped 90 receiving yards in both. He is a safe WR2 in this great matchup. ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ has been anything but great this season, however, this could be a get right game for him. He is a boom-or-bust flex option. ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ is in play in deeper leagues.